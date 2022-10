Just yesterday, Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be going forward with their military duties. The label dropped an official statement on the same. Prior to that, the Bangtan Boys conducted a free concert in Busan so as to tip the scales in the favour of Busan at the World Expo 2030. It was a grand success. During BTS Yet To Come LIVE in Busan concert, Kim Seokjin aka Jin revealed he would be the next member to drop his solo album which is a single, after J-Hope. And now, there’s an update on the same. It seems Jin will be collaborating with Coldplay front-runner Chris Martin. Also Read - As BTS member Jin gears up for his military enlistment; ARMY fan girl shares this iconic clip from Crash Landing On You [Watch]

BTS Jin to work with Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Well, Twitter is currently buzzing with the news of Kim Seokjin and Chris Martin’s collaboration. And we are sure it’s gonna be a huge thing in the Hollywood News section today. Talking about the collaboration, as per a report in TenAsia, Jin’s solo single is a cold gifted to the Worldwide Handsome singer by Coldplay. Well, who can forget that about a year ago, Chris Martin gifted Jin a guitar? Also Read - BTS to fulfill their mandatory military enlistment; Jin to join the training first [Read full statement]

BTS has collaborated with Coldplay in 2021 for My Universe. It was a one-of-a-kind collaboration with a space theme that hit chords with the audience. Coldplay and BTS have performed the song at various events. Since BTS and Coldplay's collaboration, fans were hoping they’d make more music together because of how the two bands. During the ending ment of the BTS Yet To Come LIVE Busan concert , Jin revealed that he would be collaborating with someone he admires the most. Jin has been quite vocal about how much he respects and admires Coldplay and Chris Martin. It comes as no surprise that he would work with them again.

BTS Jin’s military enlistment

Meanwhile, on 17th October 2022, Big Hit Music dropped a statement revealing that Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be beginning the military enlistment procedure by the end of October. He will be the first BTS member to enlist in the military and then the rest of the BTS members – RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – will follow after depending on their schedules. Jin had requested for a delay in military enlistment till December, as per the reports, it seems he has withdrawn the same.