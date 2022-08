BTS, Benny Blanco, and recently teamed up for a track titled Bad Decisions. The song was launched a few days ago, and it has been getting a great response. While Bad Decisions has been trending, now Benny’s new tweets have grabbed everyone’s attention as it features none other than BTS’ Jimin. On BTS’ Twitter handle, a picture of Benny and Jimin was shared. The tweet read, “Benny! It was really nice to meet you @ItsBennyBlanco #JIMIN #BadDecisionswithBTS.” Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Dhanush joins Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man sequel, Alec Bladwin brutally trolled and more

Hollywood news is incomplete without a BTS story and today, Benny and Jimin are making it to the headlines. Benny replied to the tweet and wrote, “i love jimin.” His tweet has gone viral and now, ARMY wants them to collaborate soon. A fan tweeted, “We love you too Benny..Hoping you have a song you produced for Jimin..he loves to sing and dance which of course you know..praying for it #JIMIN.” Also Read - BTS Throwback: RM, SUGA, Jin and co's most embarrassing video that made them cringe and how

Well, not just a picture, ARMY was in for another tweet as Benny and Jimin featured in a Tiktok video together. In the video, Benny has typed a caption, “If u play Bad Decisions and point ur phone at the sky… BTS will magically appear.” Soon, after a few seconds, Jimin comes into the video and we must say that he is looking super hot in it. We are sure Jimin fans are super happy with this picture and the video. Also Read - BTS: ARMY finally gets their hands on physical album of J-Hope’s 'Jack In The Box'; their reaction will blow your mind