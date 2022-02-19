It was BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hosoek's birthday yesterday. ARMY across the globe have been celebrating J-Hope's birthday and showering the rapper and dancer with all their love. And amongst the wishes was a wish from pop sensation Beyonce! Yes, you read that right. Beyonce wished J-Hope on his birthday on her website. And that's not it, she shared the cutest picture of little Hobi to wish him. When J-Hope checked out Beyonce' website and her birthday wish for him, he was in a huge shock. He shared a screenshot of the birthday wish and tagged Beyonce in his Instagram stories. Also Read - BTS X Gallan Goodiyaan: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amidst his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is AMAZING – Watch

Talking about Beyonce's birthday wish for J-Hope, the picture was the one wherein the MAMA hitmaker is seen wearing suspenders. He looked super adorable in the picture. ARMY is wondering how Single Ladies and more songs hitmaker came across the picture of little J-Hope. While sharing the screengrab of Beyonce's website, Hobi also dropped shocked emoticons right above his picture. Check it out here: Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS member V singing Hindi song in edited video, Sophie Turner’s pregnancy and more

Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Cost of BTS' J-Hope's gold toilet brush birthday gift by Jin, Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie and more

Isn't this cute! ARMY has been going bonkers on seeing Beyonce's birthday wish J-Hope. Check out their reactions here:

BEYONCE WISHING JHOPE “HAPPY BIRTHDAY “ LEGENDS ONLY pic.twitter.com/7SC38eFXnk — alex⁷ (@TAEONYSUS_7) February 18, 2022

beyoncé using hobi’s iconic baby pic to wish him a bday is so wholesome pic.twitter.com/OzWWyLeAXm — jackie⁷ (@parkjiminswhore) February 18, 2022

BEYONCÉ WISHING HOBI SJSKSKSKK — ✯⋆ taelicious⁷ ⋆✯ EXAMS! (@bts_till_i_die) February 19, 2022

beyoncé and hobi are best friends — sam (@joonsw1f3) February 19, 2022

Beyoncé becoming besties with hopekook pic.twitter.com/u4Wq5ruHht — रिया ♡︎’s jaankook⁷: HOBI DAY (@BOCASJE0N) February 19, 2022

HOBI AND BEYONCE WAAA pic.twitter.com/1Q5wfGXlql — HOBI DAY (@jihopefresa) February 19, 2022

beyonce and hobi bffs it's true they told me personally https://t.co/rANUFuN1U5 — chloe⁷ (@yoonshyyh) February 19, 2022

beyoncé wished hobi a hbd what do you know about bangtan, my queen pic.twitter.com/1YhXglradL — Jorielle Pablo (@joriellepablo) February 19, 2022

OHMYGODDDDD AHHHHHHHHH HOBI NOTICED!!!!! — ??????⁷ •ᴗ• (ia finals) (@tatamikeu) February 19, 2022

I’m so happy Hobi saw Beyoncé’s birthday wish post. — spaghetti and sprite ⁷ (@spaghettisprite) February 19, 2022

Hobi reposting the Beyonce post of his bday ? — Lizz ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱ (@joonipercity) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, ARMYs across the globe did various birthday projects for Hobi. ARMYs from Sinchon, Gwangju, Ukraine, Pakistan, Africa, Mexico, Peru, New York, India and more participated in various projects to make JHOPE Day extra special. From organising events to funding posters and led banner ads and more, ARMYs never fail to amaze us with their love for every BTS member.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have been on a break. The Bangtan Boys will be having a concert in Seoul in March. They will also be making a comeback with an album.