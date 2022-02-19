It was BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hosoek's birthday yesterday. ARMY across the globe have been celebrating J-Hope's birthday and showering the rapper and dancer with all their love. And amongst the wishes was a wish from pop sensation Beyonce! Yes, you read that right. Beyonce wished J-Hope on his birthday on her website. And that's not it, she shared the cutest picture of little Hobi to wish him. When J-Hope checked out Beyonce' website and her birthday wish for him, he was in a huge shock. He shared a screenshot of the birthday wish and tagged Beyonce in his Instagram stories. Also Read - BTS X Gallan Goodiyaan: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amidst his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is AMAZING – Watch
Talking about Beyonce's birthday wish for J-Hope, the picture was the one wherein the MAMA hitmaker is seen wearing suspenders. He looked super adorable in the picture. ARMY is wondering how Single Ladies and more songs hitmaker came across the picture of little J-Hope. While sharing the screengrab of Beyonce's website, Hobi also dropped shocked emoticons right above his picture. Check it out here: Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS member V singing Hindi song in edited video, Sophie Turner’s pregnancy and more
Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Cost of BTS' J-Hope's gold toilet brush birthday gift by Jin, Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie and more
Isn't this cute! ARMY has been going bonkers on seeing Beyonce's birthday wish J-Hope. Check out their reactions here:
Meanwhile, ARMYs across the globe did various birthday projects for Hobi. ARMYs from Sinchon, Gwangju, Ukraine, Pakistan, Africa, Mexico, Peru, New York, India and more participated in various projects to make JHOPE Day extra special. From organising events to funding posters and led banner ads and more, ARMYs never fail to amaze us with their love for every BTS member.
Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have been on a break. The Bangtan Boys will be having a concert in Seoul in March. They will also be making a comeback with an album.
