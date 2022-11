Some bonds are very special, just like the bond between BTS and BTS ARMY. BTS has some celebrity friends in the west. Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Halsey are on the list for sure. Halsey has been their steadfast friend for years. Halsey and BTS collaborated on a song called Boy With Luv for their album Map of the Soul: Persona. The song is a huge hit. Halsey has also worked with Suga on Suga: Interlude. She shares a very warm bond with all seven of the Bangtan Boys. Halsey's recent revelation on her bond with the boys on a podcast has left ARMYs gushing.

Halsey talks about BTS

In a podcast that has been going viral online, Halsey is seen heaping praises while describing what BTS members are like and how they work. Halsey praised their creativity and said that they are very hard-working. The singer-songwriter revealed that BTS 'care a lot about what they do', called them 'respectful, dedicated, responsible and determined.' Halsey said that BTS are very professional. The Closer hitmaker revealed that they don't take themselves very seriously and have a very contagious energy.

Halsey said that while they are very hardworking they also know how to have fun while adding that it was like collaborating with 7 different personalities of herself. She said that found herself relating to each and every member. Be it their love for movies, new/old wave photography or basketball, hip-hop and more, there was a friend for her in BTS on every topic of interest. BTS and Halsey's bond has always grabbed headlines in Hollywood News.

Halsey is all game for collaboration with BTS

When asked about a new song together, Halsey said that she would like to collaborate with them again but added that it might not be like Halsey and BTS. It seems Halsey meant it could be a collaboration with one of the Bangtan members just like she worked with Suga on Suga's Interlude.

BTS are soon going to enlist in the military starting with Kim Seokjin aka Jin. The rest of the Bangtan Boys will enlist as per their schedules. The band will reconvene in 2025.