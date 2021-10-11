BTS enjoys immense fame across the globe – that's just a fact, no two ways about it. Each of the band members, including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have insane fan-following and the group's songs keep breaking new records or setting new trends. The latest track of the K-Pop band to set a break a new record is Blood, Seat & Tears, which has now crossed 800 million views on popular video-sharing platform, YouTube, becoming the septet's seventh such song to do so. Dynamite, DNA, Boy With Love, Fake Love, Mic Drop and Idol are some of the other BTS songs that have achieved this milestone in the past. Also Read - BTS rapper SUGA has been the target of obsessive fan behaviour and the details will SHOCK you

Blood Seat & Tears was released by the band on 10th October 2016. In other words, the song has crossed 800 million views in precisely five years – talk about the stars aligning for it to attain the record on exactly its fifth anniversary, right? No sooner that Blood Sweat & Tears joined the 800-million club than ARMY went berserk on Twitter, showering praises on BTS. Check out the best reactions below: Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin fans trend JIN OST IS COMING; here are 3 reasons why they are super excited for the same

Congratulations BTS!!

One more songs to reach 1M!!??

pic.twitter.com/pfzmnaeXq8 — 샤피카⁷ (@deasyaf__) October 10, 2021

Can't wait for the day BTS performs blood sweat and tears again, the performance and the song will always remain legendary CONGRATULATIONS BTS#BST800M#5YearsWithBST pic.twitter.com/liZjMNoIpQ — Tehreem⁷ ⟭⟬ (@lifes_dynamite) October 10, 2021

blood sweat & tears surpassed 800M views on youtube , congratulations bts ?#BST800M pic.twitter.com/r5vIrmY5rm — MAYCEE ⁷ JIN OST ?? (@seokjinmylabsss) October 10, 2021

This song made me an army oo?? — hobi⁷jimtober (@hobismil) October 10, 2021

Blood sweat and tears had surpassed 800M on youtube! Keep streaming and road to 1b Army!??? Congratulations BTS! Thankyou for working hard and we will support you always!? pic.twitter.com/XnKrw55ZcY — 김애차_ (@Roses_3012) October 10, 2021

Check out the Blood Sweat & Tears song below:

Congratulations once again, BTS! Also Read - BTS' J-Hope proves to be a Squid Game fan, James Bond star Daniel Craig receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and other trending Hollywood news of this week