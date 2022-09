BTS members are now focusing on their solo careers. It was in June that the Korean boy band announced their hiatus and mentioned that they will be focusing on individual careers and progress for some time. Though the band gathers together on several occasions, they are now focusing on solo music projects and more. Recently, group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM released his Sexy Nukim in collaboration with Balming Tiger and it became a hit. Post the release, he spoke about other BTS members and their upcoming projects. Also Read - BTS: Jimin beats fellow band members Kim Taehyung aka V, SUGA and other celebs like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Styles, Johnny Depp on Instagram? Find out more

RM spills the beans over BTS members' solo projects

It was during his birthday that he interacted with his fans through Weverse. He spoke about a lot of things including band members like Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and others' solo projects. He was asked about his album and RM mentioned that it is almost ready. But he does not know when will it release. However, he assured his fans that solo projects of other BTS members are going to come out soon just like his Sexy Nukim. He was quoted saying, "Even if not me, the other members have fun projects like Sexy Nukim. The other members will mostly be doing them too." Now, isn't this exciting Hollywood news? BTS ARMY is desperately waiting to know deets of the same.

Sexy Nukim has become one of his most successful projects. The star revealed that he penned the lyrics of the song in less than 30 minutes. In a recently released making video of Sexy Nukim, RM revealed that he had a blast working on this project. There was a reaction video too in which J-Hope could be seen grooving to RM's rap.

Check out RM's Sexy Nukim making video below:

Meanwhile, BTS is going to get together for their upcoming concert in Busan. It is titled as 'Yet to Come' and the preps for the concert are going on in full swing.