BTS boys keep achieving nee milestones and they have done that yet again. Their 2019 music video Boy With Luv, which also featured Halsey, has crossed 1.5 billion YouTube views on April 21. It's their first song to achieve this feat. It has taken the song just more than 3 years to achieve the feat. It was released on April 12, 2019. With the feat, BTS has joined PSY and BLACKPINK as the only K-pop artists in history to have a music video crossing 1.5 billion views. ARMY is reacting on this. "Now let's go for Dynamite and DNA," wrote a user. Another one wrote, "Congratulations legends." Read another user, "I'm aiming for 10b with this retro pop legend, bwl is a queen you should respect her a lot ??." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Congratulations legends — Bunnykookie (@Jeonkookie55) April 21, 2022

NEXT GOAL IS 2 BILLION LET'S GET IT. DYNAMITE IS CLOSE TO 1.5B TOO https://t.co/rSUCXYpzvM — ??KIM ĐRƏÅ⁷✨ bieber (@BTSpring7) April 21, 2022

Now let's go for Dynamite and DNA?? — Yoon_says_meow (@says_yoon) April 21, 2022

Well, it seems even sky is not the limit for BTS.Recently, V's personal Instagram account (@thv) crossed 40 million followers in just 135 days. He became the fastest person on Instagram to achieve this. He is also the most followed Korean male on Instagram.