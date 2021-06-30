BTS: British influencer gets heavily criticised by netizens after undergoing 18 surgeries to look like Jimin

Korean boy band BTS has fans spread across the globe. They have some loyal followers who would do anything and everything to gain the attention of the members. But who knew that someone would go down to actually undergoing surgeries to look like Jimin, a member of the boy band? A British influencer who goes by the name Oli London is being heavily discussed on social media for going an extra mile to express love to BTS' Jimin. Also Read - BTS: Suga receiving a cute marriage proposal from a fan leaves Jungkook in splits – watch video

Oli London who identifies as transracial and goes by the pronouns they, them, and their took to Twitter to share a video describing the transition to being a Korean. In the video, London says, "I identify with the Korean community. Maybe they will accept me more now because I have the look." Sharing about their 18 surgeries to look like Jimin, London says "Hey guys! I'm finally Korean. I've transitioned. I identify as Korean — that's just my culture, that's my home country, that's exactly how I look now. I'm so, so happy I've completed my look … I have the eyes [and] I've just had a brow lift, as well," further adding, "I've been trapped in the wrong body … But finally, I'm Korean — I can be myself. And I'm so, so happy."

However, London got heavily criticised for their move. A netizen commented, "why did you change yourself, the message that BTS gave to us it's to stay ourselves and to love ourselves, you were beautifull before all the surgery." Another one wrote, "You're not Korean or a girl. You're a British male begging for attention." One more tweet criticising London read, "Can someone tell this stupid man that he isn't and will never be Korean!? I'm Asian and someone like you calling yourself Korean and Asian really offence me!"