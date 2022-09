BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development. Here's an update now about the BTS Busan concert for every BTS ARMY member. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's latest pictures from New York add fuel to dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie; netizens believe they were together

Busan refusing to foot bill for BTS concert

As per Hollywood news reports, it has come to light that the city of Busan has backed away from financially supporting the BTS concert. Korean news site claims that business and cultural officials have estimated that the figure to front the concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on 15th October would be about 7 billion won, which was supposed to be split between HYBE (the company that manages BTS) and Busan city administrators, but the latter are now having second thoughts. Understandably, this has angered ARMY no end as it seems Busan city wanted the concert in a bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Check out the comments below, where they're spewing venom:

Think of the concert like a baby right. A baby that busan begged for. HYBE has been doing all this work baby proofing and Busan hasn’t really done anything. HYBE is like “damn can you pay for something at least?” And Busan said, “it’s your baby.” — AJ✜⁷ Sexy Nukim (@yoongissparkles) September 7, 2022

The irony is that this concert is exposing how busan is incapable of hosting that expo. They cant even organize a concert. They passed the responsibility to bh, so what exactly are they doing?! They cant even manage the hotels overpricing issue. ? — jeni ^_^ (@purple_feesh) September 7, 2022

Every time news about that Busan concerts comes out and it’s just bad and keeps getting worse, I close my eyes and try to send positive vibes ????like I know everyone’s tired. Cannot wait until this is all over and bts pulls through safely and untouched ?????? — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) September 7, 2022

damn..every news about the busan concert it keeps getting worse ? i hope the tannies gets treated the way they deserved cause why this govt is so fucked up — ⚡️is sleeping ? (@snowgIoss) September 7, 2022

It's "BTS Expo 2022" now army. Not Busan. Let it be known. They don't deserve the clout if they don't provide fairness. — Min PD-nim을 위한 시₇ (@MinAnnie210) September 7, 2022

BTS Busan concert date, theme, motive and streaming services

BTS' next concert, which is scheduled for Busan, will be held on 15th October and will see all seven members of the band perform. It's been held to raise funds and support the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The concert is said to showcase a colourful and vibrant theme. For those who can't attend, the event will be streamed live throughout the globe via Zepeto, Naver Now and Weverse platforms.