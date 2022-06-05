BTS: Charlie Puth accidentally confirms his collaboration with the K-Pop kings; ARMY says, 'No Charlie No' [Read Tweets]

BTS fans have a lot to look forward to. We know that they are collaborating with the iconic Snoop Dog and now Charlie Puth has also confirmed his collaboration. He was giving an interview where he said that a song with Charlie Puth is indeed happening. It is a known fact that Jungkook is a huge fan of the singer. Both of them have sung together once and it was loved by millions of ARMY. Charlie Puth is an American songwriter and music producer. He became a viral sensation and is known for his high notes and melodious voice. Jungkook and he once performed together too. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19; Karan Johar's birthday bash effect [Report]

He said in an interview that nor his team or he knows when the song will come out. But it looks like the collaboration is a confirmed one. BTS fans are too excited for these two collabs. The boys also met HER in Washington DC. But the fact that Charlie Puth actually blurted out about the song made fans feel like he has got the same issue of Namjoon aka RM of revealing spoilers. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Major box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh starrer continues to dominate in Telugu states but failing big time in Hindi belt

?????❤️‍????? — Jenny J Viloria (@JemimaJenny) June 5, 2022

charlie puth confirmed it hahaha — Nics? (@gabnics_) June 5, 2022

Charlie puth feat. Jk manifesting to come out and y'all hate that man isn't? the same excuse you made during bbe released when you all fucking digged that man's past, creating threads just to get excuses to not support their collab ? — ًproof 6.10.22 (@yooniecardigan) June 5, 2022

Doubt it, he only follows Jungkook and Jungkook had a solo schedule recently plus CP mentioned Jungkook alot recently — Professional titty sucker (@Kooberries97) June 5, 2022

Well, fans have quite a bit to look forward to. On June 10, 2022 BTS is coming out with Proof, an anthology with three new tracks. This is after BE which came out in 2020. The K-Pop septet is working on a number of musical projects and we might hear more announcements in 2022. Also Read - Vikram box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan starrer witnesses excellent hold; beats Beast lifetime in USA in just 2 days