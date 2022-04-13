BTS boys have fans across the world. Even people who have worked with the boys, love working with them. Now, choreographer Sienna Lalau, who is a part of the Los Angeles-based dance group The Lab, has opened up about the band members. For the unversed, she had choreographed BTS’ and was even a part of the group’s music video for On which was also choreographed by her. Also Read - Will BTS get military exemption or not? Decision to be taken by April-end: Report

In an interview with Honolulu Magazine, she spoke about her experience of working with her. She said that she was nervous when she performed with BTS during the Rose Bowl concert in 2019.” The lights went on, the music started and their fans went crazy. You don’t realize the power of their ARMY until you’re on stage and feel their energy. It’s insane. I’ll never forget that moment,” said Sienna.

Sienna was asked about how it was performing with then. She said, "When they walk in a room, you feel their amazing aura; it's powerful." She went on to say that they put everything of themselves in their performances and if it's not perfect, they will practice until it is. She added that they have fun too.

BTS boys - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) made their debuted in 2013. They are currently one of the most popular bands we have. They recently performed at the Pemission To Dance Las Vegas concert. It was a huge hit and was loved by the ARMY.