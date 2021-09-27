BTS and Coldplay song My Universe is out. The song is a beautiful number that will instantly lift your spirits. It is a beautiful ode to the special one in your life. The official music video will be shot in some days as announced by some Western media portals. BTS have always been fans of Coldplay and the admiration is mutual between the two groups. Their collaboration has left fans excited and they are in love with BTS again. BTS member V always wanted to sing with his favorite artist and he got to do that with My Universe. Also, Coldplay's Chris Martin has been constantly praising V's voice in My Universe. Also Read - BTS Poll: V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope - which one of the Bangtan Boys is a perfect date material? Vote Now

Coldplay shared a behind the scenes video on Twitter in which, Chris was seen struggling to sing the Korean part, which V sang quite effortlessly. He was so impressed with the initial recording that he strongly insisted that V sings that solo part. Chris Martin called BTS V's voice perfect in the show and couldn't stop gushing over his vocals. This tweet by Coldplay was also like by F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress Courtney Cox aka Monica. The beautiful lyrics are in English and Korean.

Many celebrities have love My Universe. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has also loved the song. She was recently spotted travelling in an auto. Shraddha Kapoor even posted a video of the same on social media, which has raked up more than 3 million views. However, the highlight of said video is the actress listening to BTS and Coldplay's My Universe while enjoying her auto ride, and given the insane fan-following BTS also enjoys in the country, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that it contributed to all the love the video has so far received.