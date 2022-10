BTS is going to enlist in the South Korean military from 2023. The whole group will get back together in 2025 after fulfilling the mandatory military training. The news of this BTS hiatus is being covered widely in the Western media. People are discussing how unfair it is that BTS did not get an exemption despite being the best brand ambassadors of South Korea since past four years. Well, the K-Pop sensations always maintained that they did do their duty as Korean citizens and they have done it on their own terms. Before Jin heads off to the military, he will be performing live at Buenos Aires with Coldplay, the British band.

Big Hit Music shared a cute interaction where Chris Martin tells Jin how this song was inspired by what Jin told him about leaving fans and heading for national duty. ARMY is amazed that Coldplay knew about it much before everybody, maybe even people in the South Korean Government. The decision to make a memorable song for Jin is being seen as a symbol of friendship. BTS does not have many friends in the Western music world barring Halsey and Coldplay. But these two have been true friends all through.

OMGGGG COLDPLAY REALLY DID KNOW ABOUT BTS ENLISTMENT. THEY'RE BESTIES. AHHHH THIS CONVERSATION IS SO WHOLESOME. JIN AND CHRIS FRIENDSHIP>>> https://t.co/v5mI81I85I — Eli⁷ ? in the box (@jiminchupark) October 20, 2022

It's astonishing but funny at the same time that BTS didn't tell sk govt abt the enlistment but gave Coldplay more importance why are they soooooo hawttt for this#TheAstronaut https://t.co/cH14Y4hzkZ — let's_vibe (@killin_the_vibz) October 20, 2022

Chris Martin: “Thank you for inspiring the song. When we spoke about you having to leave for a while and missing the band and your fans, it was really powerful. I think the song found its way because of that conversation.” #TheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/DU3u5kgFQj — All for Jin ??‍? (@jinnieslamp) October 20, 2022

Wait so you're telling me that Chris Martin (Coldplay) knew about the BTS enlistment news even before the sk govt and Jin's song, co-written by Chris was inspired by it this decision?!! I'm not crying YOU are ? — Sharose⁷♫︎??‍? (@jimnshimochi) October 20, 2022

and based on chats shared, looks like Bts and coldplay already had conversation abt enlistment much much before

this just makes me so happy that BTS now has someone with whom they can talk, they didnt have this before - this was waht stressed them a lot previous years — chimdiminie ⁷ apobangpo ?‍? (@chimdimnie) October 20, 2022

Fans will be tuning in to the Argentina concert where The Astronaut will be performed by Chris Martin and Jin. Coldplay will play as a band for the song. ARMYs are going to be very emotional after this!