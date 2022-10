BTS' Kim Seokjin aka Jin performed his new single The Astronaut with Coldplay in Argentina. Jin has a blast performing again in front of the ARMY, as was seen in the videos that are now going viral online. However, before Jin joined Coldplay and Chris Martin on stage to perform The Astronaut, Chris made a heartfelt speech on how Jin approached him and asked for a song for the ARMY since he was going to go away for a while. The speech has left ARMYs crying buckets but not less than the revelation that Kim Seokjin aka Jin will be joining the military in his birthday month.

Chris Martin makes a heartbreaking revelation about Jin's military enlistment

It was known that BTS will be joining the military soon. But how soon was not known. In the statement released by Big Hit Music, it was said that Kim Seokjin aka Jin will begin his procedure to enlist in the military by the month end of October. It created a huge stir in Hollywood News. And now, the welcoming speech made by Coldplay front-runner Chris Martin has created another stir.

Chris recalled that about 6 months ago, he got a call from Jin who said that he will be leaving the band in December for 2 years to enlist in the military as it's the rule there. Jin asked Chris that he wants a goodbye song that he wanted to give ARMY before he went away for a short while. Kim Seokjin said that he wants a song that tells them (ARMY) that he loves them. While ARMYs knew about the military enlistment, they had no clue when Jin would be leaving until Chris revealed it today. And ARMY is still trying to process the same.

Check ARMY's reaction to the revelation here:

Chris Martin about #Jin and #TheAstronaut @BTS_twt ? About 6 months, ago one of their members called me and said "I have to leave the band in December, for 2 years, and join the army in Korea, because that's the rules there." And he said "I need +pic.twitter.com/yAmrn32AEt — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) October 29, 2022

? — Noor Butt (@NoorBut18516923) October 29, 2022

chris said jin is leaving in december omg ????????????? — zayn ?‍? (@onizukaaez) October 29, 2022

Since jin will be leaving in December this means he can spend his birthday with us !! — LILY⁷ THE ASTRONAUT ??‍? ? (@fairylily13) October 29, 2022

FVCKKKKĶKKKKKKKK TELL ME THEIR ISNT ANY AWARD SHOW SCHEDULED BEFORE DECEMBER URGHHHHH I WONT SURVIVE THE SPEECHES pic.twitter.com/3Nm00PO74u — ⟭⟬VJ ?JIN SINGLE ?⁷ ⟬⟭ (@vjforpeace) October 29, 2022

The speech that Chris said about Jin & about the song made me SAD AF IM TRYNA DISTRACT MYSELF FROM IT & THAT FACT THAT HE’s LEAVING ON DECEMBER I JUST CAN’t https://t.co/hCMOL80uG0 — hi I’m M ;) (@hypebangtan) October 29, 2022

so jin will enlist in december? :( i hope we can still able to celebrate his birthday with him https://t.co/UsqZe7xLCj — ae⁷?‍?| ia? (@bangtnlovre) October 29, 2022

no i just cant process the fact that jin is really enlisting in december and that was his last live perfomance for a while no no this cant be happening — sana⁷?‍? (@tetestaar) October 29, 2022

He's laughing but why am I seeing tears? Was he crying because he's happy or sad because it was his first and last performance of The Astronaut before he enlists in December? #jin #JinEnArgentina #TheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/PUDlXIOtvM — GLOSS//Tawi ⟭⟬ ♡ ⟬⟭ is staying strong til 2025 (@tawiwertshavok) October 29, 2022

jin leaving for the military is getting closer and closer

do i really have to go through this 6 times ): it makes me really sad knowing they're gonna be separated also hybe why december out of all months its literally my bday month wtf — jk (@Annieuwy) October 29, 2022

So jin is going to enlist this december and he gifted us this song as a his way of saying goodbye to us?? aaaaaah?? https://t.co/kcLwl82t4B — e u n i v e r s e (@eunskii) October 29, 2022

BTS to join the military soon

Talking about the BTS military enlistment. Jin will be the first one to enlist in the military and the rest of the Bangtan Boys – RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – will join the military as soon as their schedule is complete.