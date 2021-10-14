BTS: Coldplay's Chris Martin and Will Champion prove their love for the septet after being drawn into needless comparison – here's how

BTS and Coldplay's My Universe has crossed 60 million views on YouTube. The music video is indeed the collaboration of the year. Chris Martin has spoken about how it was Simon Pegg's daughter Tilly's idea that they do a song with BTS. She is a massive ARMY and has made her dad a fan too! Chris Martin has referred to BTS as his little brothers in one of his interviews and nothing can be more endearing. We know how much BTS loved and respects Coldplay. Jungkook called Chris Martin the king of stadium tours while Jin said he did treasure Martin's guitar as a family heirloom. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's sweet gesture for staff member leaves ARMY gushing, Offset gifts Cardi B a home in Dominican Republic and more

Well, Chris Martin and Will Champion were on Late Night Berlin where the host Klaas Heufer Umlauf pointed out that in terms of experience, BTS had only eight years under their belt. As we know, they made their debut in 2013. Umlauf said that Chris Martin was in the business for 25 years, but BTS had not even reached the halfway mark. Umlauf said, "But BTS, compared to your career, they are not that long in the business, this is what I want to say, you know, but…" Chris and Will did not entertain the conversation at all. They were quick to point out that the boys had achieved a lot in their eight-year-long career.

Champion said, "They've done their eight albums. They've done almost more albums than we have. Yeah, you know they're very experienced." It is wonderful to see such a bond. He has said that BTS were really cool to work with. He said, "We love them, they're our little brothers - When it comes to playing it live without them, we keep a bit of them ontrack and I sing what I can - I just can't do Suga's rap or J Hope's rap because that'd beyond my Korean." Aww!