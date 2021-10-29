BTS: Con Calma and Gasolina hitmaker Daddy Yankee to team up for a collaboration with the septet? Here's what's making fans hopeful

BTS fans have loved the septet's collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion (Tina Snow) and Coldplay in 2021. While Megan's rap on Butter was really catchy, Coldplay-BTS' My Universe was a musical and visual extravaganza. It is indeed the collaboration of the year. The Korean boy band has millions of fans all over the globe. Latin America is one of the places where BTS and popular K-Pop groups enjoy immense fan following. As we know, they simply music and love their fave artistes like crazy. It is not unusual for music lovers to hope for a collaboration between the two worlds. Also Read - BTS: Here's what V aka Kim Taehyung adds to his fitness routine to gain muscles and maintain body weight

Fans of Daddy Yankee and K-Pop got a surprise when they saw the Gasolina hitmaker's Twitter account. He wished fans 'Good morning' in Korean. While the Korean wave has caught up globally, this tweet from someone like 'the Daddy Yankee' made BTS and other K-Pop stans very hopeful. A fan immediately tweeted asking for a collab and he apparently liked the tweet. If this was not all, a fan pointed out that he liked an TikTok edit that had J-Hope dancing on his chartbuster, Problema. Over the years, Daddy Yankee has given iconic songs like Gasolina, Con Calma and of course, Despacito. Amongst all BTS members, J-Hope is most popular in the Latin Americas. Check out the tweets below...

Buenos días ! Good morning ☀️ 안녕 / 안녕하세요 — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) October 28, 2021

which track on hopeworld are you on — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) October 28, 2021

He even liked a tweet saying a collab between Hoseok and him and commented on a Hoseok edit? — hobi_heartue (@hobi_mochi_BTS) October 28, 2021

The BTS boys are having a great run, and have spoken about how surreal it is to work with musicians they admired since childhood, like Coldplay. On social media, we can see many edits of BTSXDaddy Yankee on songs like Gasolina, Rompe, Dionysus and others. Only time will tell if BTS or J-Hope will do a song with Daddy Yankee but this activity on social media has made fans kind of hopeful. In fact, J-Hope has confirmed that he is working hard on his new mixtape that might be titled Hope World 2. BTS leader RM also said that fans can expect new songs in Korean, English and even Spanish in the near future. Surely, they are capturing the imagination of one and all!