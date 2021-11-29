BTS concert has been going on for a while now. The Bangtan Boys are in LA for their first-ever offline concert in presence of ARMYs at the SoFi stadium. The two days of the concert, that is, 27th and 28th November, are almost done. The second day at the PTD on stage concert in LA is in the end moments as we write this. And guess what? On day 2, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance. And that's not it, she even performed with the boys on Butter Thee Remix. Megan looked really hot in a hot pink bodycon. And a picture of Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook has surfaced. In the picture, it seems like JK is checking out Megan. It is a candid shot and guess the timing was such. Anyway, ARMY is going wild over the same. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung once landed outside an ARMY's house and she didn't even notice

MEGAN IS LITERALLY SO STUNNING pic.twitter.com/qYm2TyRNrO — alex⁷ check pinned (@TAEONYSUS_7) November 29, 2021

Also Jungkook lmaoo ?? — alex⁷ check pinned (@TAEONYSUS_7) November 29, 2021

Why Jungkook checking her out but still being shy?? — Feyᴮᴱ⁷? (@FeOcean) November 29, 2021

Omg Jungkook, what are you doing???? — taeta (@Anggtln) November 29, 2021

JEON JUNGKOOK WHSHBJFRCGGHKKKSKK — Kick me to LA. I'll pay (@NIDiana16) November 29, 2021

SHES GORGEOUS ??? look at JK??? — Maze (@Themagicshop_7) November 29, 2021

look at JK lol — phine_9ers@yahoo.ca (@josi3_S) November 29, 2021

JK checking out that ass??????? — sad sippy cup (@yellowsippycup) November 29, 2021

JUNGKOOK YOUR EYES TELL ?? — gab⁷ (slow) (@mochipeach13) November 29, 2021

Your Eyes Tell : Jungkook — dis-ease⁷• black_lemonade (@ugh_ugh__) November 29, 2021

megan is looking like adoll?? pic.twitter.com/HdhROeJ22D — gia⁷ (@30staethic) November 29, 2021

YALL MEGAN IS FUCKING HERE pic.twitter.com/1rxCjJVurN — ❦ ; ia (@kkuksgf) November 29, 2021

SORRY BTS BUT I WANT HER, MEGAN IS SO GORGEOUS WTH ? pic.twitter.com/i5HAHljNMo — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) November 29, 2021

JUNGKOOK AND MEGAN OH MY GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/Fq3uMlQYOt — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) November 29, 2021

Okay now lets talking about how yoongi pointed megan during his part "got that right body and that right mind" pic.twitter.com/P8dJU98bWd — keci⁷⁺¹ | (kinda ia) (@likechizu) November 29, 2021

MEGAN THEE STALLION AND KIM NAMJOON OH TMGOD pic.twitter.com/mAtaRoAHrq — rose @ PTD!! (@jimnIov) November 29, 2021

BUTTER W MEGAN LOOK AT THEM HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/0EgpojbdBs — rose @ PTD!! (@jimnIov) November 29, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion covered a remix of BTS' hit Billboard chart-topper Butter a couple of months ago. And since then ARMY had been waiting to see them perform together or a collaboration. Megan was supposed to perform with BTS at the AMAs 2021 that was held recently. The Grammy winner had to cancel just before owing to some personal reasons. But Megan has made up for and more with her stunning performance on Butter with the septet at the concert, don't you think, ARMY?. Also Read - BTS' Taekook aka V and Jungkook's Hip Thrust at Permission to Dance on Stage Live Concert go viral; ARMY call them '8th wonder of the world' – read tweets