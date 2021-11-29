And just like that the Day 2 of Permission To Dance on Stage has come to an end. Today Megan Thee Stallion performed at the concert with the septet. And towards the end of it, the boys turned up in their usual avatars, without the costumes and interacted with the ARMY. They poured their hearts out as they bid adieu to the ARMY for the second time in two days. However, like always, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, the eldest member of BTS was there to make ARMY smile. Yesterday Jin had turned up in a single ponytail, and today, he turned up in two. His antics on stage while greeting the BTS ARMY are going viral. And that's not it, the Epiphany singer is getting compared to the Squid Game doll. ARMY is going berserk over Jin's inspiration. That's not it, the boys also sang the song and played the game of red light, green light with the ARMY. It was a fun moment between ARMY and the boys. Check out the video below: Also Read - BTS concert: ARMY goes wild as Jungkook's picture 'checking out' Megan Thee Stallion during Butter performance surfaces – view tweets

The way Jin will do just the make ARMYs smile. Jin a la Squid Game Doll ? pic.twitter.com/CdMqRU5Lb3 — kath ? is going to see BTS Dec 1 (@btsjingal) November 29, 2021

not them playing squid game bcoz of jin's pigtails?? (ctto of the vid) pic.twitter.com/m7i0UANTGl — angel (@itsbellefille) November 29, 2021

JIN IS THE CUTER VERSION OF THE SQUID GAME DOLL pic.twitter.com/7NcJmD4ENn — sina⁷⟭⟬ || is crying (@pjmluv19) November 29, 2021

Kim Seokjin imitating the doll on the Squid Game and our Bangtan boys singing "red light, green light" when he's turning his head! Please jin is so adorable with his pigtail hair ?#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day2 pic.twitter.com/DaEgRkulhB — Brey⁷ || ???? (@btstaendard) November 29, 2021

While talking to ARMY about the two days of the concert, Jin said that he felt like shooting a movie together with ARMY. He added that he didn't mind doing anything, any antics, however crazy. He says this moment makes him really happy. He added that he'll be remembering it till the last days of their lives. He shouted a huge thanks to the ARMY for cheering up on them for the last two days.

Jin has always been a jokester in the group and he's known to pull such goofy antics which ARMY loves all of it.