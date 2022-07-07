BTS CONFIRMED to have a concert in October in Busan for World Expo promotion; ARMY is tripping hard over the news [VIEW TWEETS]

BTS fans here's some good news. A concert is coming your way. It has now been confirmed that the K-pop boy band consisting of J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM and Suga will be having a concert in Busan this October. It is in promotion of the Busan World Expo 2030. While there was a lot of chaos around BTS going on a hiatus and fans not getting to see them together again, here's another big announcement for all the BTS fans known as ARMY to rejoice. On social media, ARMY is rejoicing and how. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi looks all set to challenge Salman Khan; shares video of his beastly workout session

statement from HYBE: "BTS will be doing a global concert on the upcoming October in Busan to spread the Busan Govt.'s intention on hosting the expo to the whole world"#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ewJJ9p9uYH — (slow) ◡̈ | ? (@verritaee) July 7, 2022

bts concert in busan this october? the pride and prince of busan will be back!! pic.twitter.com/SmGjVNXSHx — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) July 7, 2022

ARMY SCHEDULE IS BUSY AND PACKED THANKS TO BTS pic.twitter.com/YGxpAFWXPu — Carolyne⁷ ?? (@mhereonlyforbts) July 7, 2022

bts 5th muster in busan ?? pic.twitter.com/C5iSSx5UaJ — bts quotes archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) July 7, 2022

armys: so i guess we wont be getting a concert this year :( bts: pic.twitter.com/wve6Oj8CkM — ˗ˏˋ?Mega⁷ #JIMIM????ˎˊ˗ (@megaminimoni_) July 7, 2022

Back in June 2019 when they had Muster in Busan, the city welcomed @BTS_twt and ARMY with purple lights. Kings of Busan Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook will grace their hometown again with their Bangtan fam in Oct 2022. ??pic.twitter.com/fTheEfTmTw — cestlavie_90⁷? (@cestlavie9090) July 7, 2022

[INFO]

BTS will hold a global concert in Busan in October in an effort to help Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.!

The group will also officially be appointed as the event's ambassadors sometime this month This is LEGIT happening ???

BTS CONCERT IN OCT #BTS pic.twitter.com/IyiuXU8ACV — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) July 7, 2022

We can't keep calm, can you? October, can you be here already? Also Read - 5 times Ranbir Kapoor shared his excitement about becoming a father and proved Alia Bhatt has made the perfect choice