BTS CONFIRMED to have a concert in October in Busan for World Expo promotion; ARMY is tripping hard over the news [VIEW TWEETS]

BTS fans here's some good news. A concert is coming your way. It has now been confirmed that the K-pop boy band consisting of J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM and Suga will be having a concert in Busan this October. It is in promotion of the Busan World Expo 2030. While there was a lot of chaos around BTS going on a hiatus and fans not getting to see them together again, here's another big announcement for all the BTS fans known as ARMY to rejoice. On social media, ARMY is rejoicing and how. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi looks all set to challenge Salman Khan; shares video of his beastly workout session
We can't keep calm, can you? October, can you be here already? Also Read - 5 times Ranbir Kapoor shared his excitement about becoming a father and proved Alia Bhatt has made the perfect choice
