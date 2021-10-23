BTS CONFIRMS leaving Sony Music’s Columbia Records for Universal Music

After a 3-year partnership with Sony Music, popular K-pop band BTS, has left the music label and cracked a deal with Universal Music for distribution and marketing within the U.S. and other regions. HYBE officially confirmed in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that BTS is parting way with Sony Music as it said, “While we greatly appreciate our time with Sony and will forever be grateful for all they have done and will continue to do, we look forward to our new chapter in partnership with Universal.” Also Read - BTS members love their pets and seeing them grow old breaks their hearts – watch video

The Korean boy band made up of members Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Suga have turned out to be a global phenomenon after delivering worldwide chartbusters like Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance. In the last month, the K-pop band entered the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with 23 feats. GWR (Guiness World Records) shared an official statement to announce this news, which reads, "BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY."

Post pandemic, BTS will perform their first ever physical concert in front a crowd, which is titled Permission to Dance on Stage. The concerts will be held in Los Angeles from October end to first week on November. BTS is a seven-member boy band by BigHit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin. The tickets of the concerts were sold out in a record time, which also disappointed ARMY as many of them, were not able to buy tickets. So, are you excited for their first live concert post pandemic? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.