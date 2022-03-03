BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) has graduated from the Global Cyber University and ARMYs is pouring in congratulations for the Permission To Dance crooner for the same. However, that's not it. Jungkook has also received an award, a 'President Award' as well. Jungkook is always good at everything, despite him denying the same. His graduation is proof of how hard he works even with his hectic professional schedule. The Global Cyber University's official YouTube channel uploaded the video in which Jungkook is seen thanking for the award and even expressed his feeling on graduation.
Also Read - BTS: From Taehyung being low-key psychic to Jungkook's need to be patient – Lizzo’s sister Vanessa reads Tarot for the Bangtan Boys and here’s what it say
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular Web Series below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' at Korean Music Awards 2022, Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours and more
While talking about graduating, BTS Jungkook said, "It’s said that graduation is both an ending and a beginning. Perhaps that's why I feel emotional and excited at the same time. I would like to thank the President, the professors and the faculty, and many others. I’d like to congratulate the schoolmates who graduate along with me." He also received the President Award and the Euphoria hitmaker was seen thanking for honouring him with the special award. He promised to be a good senior. "Thank you so much for the valuable award. I will always do my best to be a good senior (‘sunbae’) who sets a good example for the juniors (‘hoobae’)," we hear JK saying.
Also Read - BTS: 'V grabs me and holds me close...' Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl
Jungkook also had a special message for his fellow classmates who graduated alongside him. "I feel learning is always a fun thing, an amazing & exciting thing to do. I hope we all don't miss this moment & move forward, working as hard as we do now for our dreams & goals. I cheer for your awesome dreams," the My Universe singer said. Last but not the least, Jungkook shared his resolution in which he promised to do his 'best to show you good, even better music and performances.'
VIDEO
Wishes are pouring in for the Golden Maknae from all corners of the world for the same. ARMY is congratulating Jungkook for graduation and the President Award. Check out their tweets below:
Meanwhile, recently, BTS lifted yet another Daesang at the Korean Music Awards 2022. The boys have been ruling not just music charts but also music awards. In other news, they are now gearing up for their concert in Seoul and Las Vegas. Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will also be a part of the Grammys, reports state.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.