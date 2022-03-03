BTS: 'Congratulations Jungkook' trends as ARMYs wish the Golden Maknae on graduation from Global Cyber University and 'President Award' – view tweets 

BTS member Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook has graduated from the Global Cyber University and he also received the 'President Award'. Jungkook gave an acceptance speech, shared his resolution for future and BTS ARMY is pouring in the best wishes for the Golden Maknae of BTS.