Korean boy band BTS is world famous. They are currently in the number position with many accolades to their name. Well, one more has been added to the list. The Bangtan boys comprising Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V won big at the 37th Golden Disc Awards. For the sixth consecutive year, they won the Album of the Year award apart from many other awards. It is a big deal and BTS ARMY (as fans are known) cannot keep calm. Among all the seven, it was Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope who represented the band at the awards night in Thailand.

Hoseok is currently trending on Twitter as fans are totally impressed with his acceptance speech. He thanked the ARMY for being their constant support. He also thanked BigHit Music. He revealed that the boys had a drink last evening after a long time and they missed Jin as he is serving in the military. His cuteness also left fans rooting for him. He sweetly adjusted the mic to break into a little dance too.

Check out the tweets below:

"thank you to our ARMY who've been together for 10 years. Thank you so much." ㅡ 230107, Jung Hoseok to ARMY pic.twitter.com/BxSwhtFPL3 — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ (@btsqtsarchive) January 7, 2023

"Yesterday we had a drink with the BTS members after a long time except for Jin hyung who went to the military" ㅡ 230107, Jung Hoseok pic.twitter.com/8P3ERspdMx — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ (@btsqtsarchive) January 7, 2023

"It's a moment I feel immense respect to our leader (and my friend) RM." ㅡ 230107, Jung Hoseok to Namjoon ? pic.twitter.com/eFIsAq3xZl — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ (@btsqtsarchive) January 7, 2023



J-Hope also danced on Gangnam Style. Watch the video below:

THE WAY HOSEOK DANCED GANGNAM STYLE LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/af090s7Re9 — lea⁷ ??‍? (@seokjinbit) January 7, 2023

OUR PRECIOUS HOSEOK WITH HIS TWO AWARDS AWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/atWqHhkKXY — lea⁷ ??‍? (@seokjinbit) January 7, 2023

Is indeed is very cute, isn't he? He also looked pretty dashing in Hermes' 2023 menswear collection.