BTS: Crop top, coral lips and sexy expressions, Kim Taehyung leaves us breathless with this modelling clip from Memories of 2020 — watch video

BTS member Kim Taehyung is known for his good looks. The singer is on a high with his solo songs, Sweet Night and Winter Bear. Two days back, Big Hit released a video Memories of 2020. We saw various clips of the septet. What caught our eye was the one where V/Kim Taehyung was modelling in a black trench coat, skinny pants and a crop top. Boy, he looked so unbelievably gorgeous. The musician struck a number of poses for the camera and he looked so effortlessly cool. Kim Taehyung's modelling has caught the eye of the best photographers from the world over. Of late, Forbes Korea recognized him as one of the names that drive brands. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: 'BTS Gay' Twitter trend, Priyanka Chopra on rumours of spat with Meghan Markle, Paris Hilton’s motherhood dreams and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We can see that his hair looks wet with all that gel, but what is striking is the use of coral red lip balm. He carries off the bold shade so well. Seeing the video, fans commented, "Okay but seriously he has such great? perfect? body proportions but we hardly see it since he wears baggy/loose pants. This is me fangirling over Taehyungs beauty for the millionth time," while another one wrote, "Wow...his pose literally killing me So handsome talented Kim taehyung." We can see that his fan girls loved it. Also Read - 'BTS Gay' trends on Twitter after the septet share memories from 2020; ARMY stand strongly in support of them

Kim Taehyung/V came on Weverse last night and tried out some of the new features. It was 3 am and fans did not know how to react. He also posted a pic saying that he would like to have long hair. As we know, a mullet looks deadly on him. BTS' Butter is reigning the Billboard Hot 100 charts. While some people have hinted at manipulation, music analysts have said that the septet has not resorted to any unethical means to retain that position. Let us see if they win the Grammy Award for Butter. Also Read - BTS members REVEAL if they eat McDonald’s and RM's reaction is relatable AF for all food lovers