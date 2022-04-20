We are back with yet another edition of BTS X Bollywood edits. Desi BTS ARMYs are truly talented. So, in today's edition of BTS X Bollywood, we have Bollywood's current dimpled queen . Yes, you read that right. And she is imagined to be interacting with none other than the goofiest BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. Yep, you read that right. So, Deepika has turned into a cute interviewer and she has a question for V. In the edited video, we see Deepika being all excited and jumping in the seat. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki-Pathaan, Suhana Khan's The Archies, Aryan Khan's web series - here's how 2023 is going to be special for King Khan and his kids

An enthusiastic Deepika is heard saying, 'Can I ask you a question? Please? Please?' The camera then pans towards V who has been given a voice-over saying "Please ask Deepika, please." It sounds like 's voice who is also seen in the video. Deepika is then seen jumping in her seat with excitement. She goes a little OTT in the cutest way and takes a second to calm herself down. She then asks, "As a person, are you naughty or are you nice?" The voiceover to Taetae is heard saying, "I am naughtily nice." The video is very cute and a treat for all BTS X Bollywood fans. Watch the video: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage buzz, KGF 2 actor Yash spends time with wife

Deepika Padukone and BTS have a connection. The two are brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. When the luxury clothing brand had shared BTS' picture online, Deepika reacted to it by liking it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be starring and producing in her second Hollywood venture which is a rom-com made on a budget of $75 million. In Bollywood, Deepika has Pathaan with , Fighter with , Project K with to name a few. Also Read - From Mouni Roy to Sara Ali Khan – let these 8 hotties give you the best beachwear ideas this summer

On BTS's schedule, the Bangtan Boys have returned to South Korea apart from RM. The boys are dropping a new album on 10th June 2022.