BTS: Desi ARMY picks Jungkook for Indian song debut over Taehyung, Jimin and Jin [View Poll Result]

BTS' ARMY has picked Jungkook from the BTS vocal line over Jin, Jimin, and Taehyung for singing a desi number in India. Desi ARMY wants the golden maknae Jeon Jungkook to sing a Bollywood number. Jungkook and Taehyung have a small margin. Check out the poll result below: