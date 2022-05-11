BTS: Desi ARMY picks Jungkook for Indian song debut over Taehyung, Jimin and Jin [View Poll Result]

BTS ARMY, remember, we had conducted a poll asking who from the members - Jin (Kim Seokjin), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), y'all think fit the bill for an Indian song. And today, we are declaring the results for the same. Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae of the BTS has trumped over the rest of the members. Yep, you read that right. The Desi BTS ARMY has picked Jungkook to sing a desi song. Can you imagine JK singing a Hindi song, ARMY? Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Britney Spears posts nude throwback pics from Mexico, Johnny Depp touched by fans' support in Amber Heard case and more

The Stay Alive hitmaker has garnered about 38% of the votes in the poll. Taehyung aka V, on the other hand, is right behind JK. The Christmas Stree and Singularity hitmaker has got 35% of the total votes. The With You singer Jimin aka Chimchim has got 12% of the votes whereas Jin aka Mr Worldwide Handsome has got 15% of the total votes. Well, they all are great for Bollywood numbers, we feel. But it seems Desi ARMY wants to hear Jungkook's vocals on a desi number. Check out the poll results below:

Coming to the upcoming BTS album Proof, the track list of the two CDs were released by Big Hit Music. The first track list includes 19 songs - Born Singer, No More Dreams, N.O, Boy In Luv, Danger, I Need U, RUN, Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Spring Day, DNA, Fake Love, IDOL, Boy With Luv, ON, Dynamite, Life Goes On, Butter, and a brand new track called Yet to Come.

CD 2 tracklist includes a lot of solo songs of the members - Intro: Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, BTS Cypher Pt 3 killer (ft. Supreme Boi), Outro: Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00 (Zero O'clock), Euphoria, Dimple and a brand new track, an OST for Run BTS.