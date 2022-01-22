BTS fans are sharp and observant. From the outfits of the septet to the interiors of their homes, ARMY does not miss anything. Even Indian Bangtan fans known as Desimys have a sharp eye. Well, as we know, Kim Taehyung is the fashion king of BTS. Whether it is the red Fendi dress he wore as a top or his silk shirts for Pied Piper and Gucci look for Dynamite, BTS V knows how to slay. One of his fave looks is in the KITH pullover from the fifth Muster. The concert was held in Seoul and Busan. The event had happened from June 15 to 23 in Korea. Some of the memorable fan cams of songs like Pied Piper, Ddaeng, Boy With Luv, Dimple and so on are from that Muster. Also Read - BTS: Jimmy Kimmel compares the K-pop band to Covid-19; ARMY is SUPER Upset – View Tweets

Well, an Indian delivery guy was seen wearing the same KITH silk shirt worn by Kim Taehyung. The Versace outfit looked super on BTS V. Kim Taehyung aka V looks more sensuous in silks. Moreover, fans remember that look because of his sexy expressions on stage. So, when fans saw that shirt on a desi delivery guy, they were surprised. BTS merch except some BT21 characters are very hard to find in India. Check out the reactions...

MR. KTH??? Suma-sideline ka pala kaya wala pang comeback ah hdjwnwmhttps://t.co/cgCH1llrFC — lucky riego ?❄️ (@ElleSss6) January 22, 2022

How come locals find such things and not me ??? — ?PANTY SONYEONDAN⁷ (@Tingtingballove) January 21, 2022

Wait this is branded one.did he really paid ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/OsvGcpV115 — ?¹⁹⁹⁵ (@bighit_bangtann) January 21, 2022

Little does he know what he is wearing* pic.twitter.com/iWK1B73yKb — Rest well ARMYs⁷ | semi- ia? (@Nim_Kamj00n) January 21, 2022

Mereko iska adress chaiye ye shirt churane jaige iske ghar pic.twitter.com/lJIcuwg2Si — 8==D Big Tiddies Squad (@bangtan_sheela) January 21, 2022

a random stranger wearing what ive been wanting to wear since ages no this is not done. — ★ (@kkyukith) January 21, 2022

Well, you can see the reactions. Kim Taehyung's iconic verse from Jump is also very famous from that Muster. He really killed it on stage. ICYMI, here is a glimpse of his unbridled hotness in the video...

BTS is now on a break. The septet will come back to the thick of things in March 2022 as they perform in Seoul for local fans. Kim Taehyung is also the most followed K-Pop idol on Instagram as of now.