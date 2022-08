BTS' members have been sharing a lot of UNSEEN content with the BTS ARMY these days and they are not complaining at all. The Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – have been on a hiatus from their hectic group schedule and will be focussing on their solo artistry henceforth. They are not disbanding and there would be group content available as well. Moreover, Hobi has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures online, of himself and also with the members, which are like treasures for the BTS ARMY. He dropped an UNSEEN video of Jimin from his overseas schedule. And Desi BTS ARMY has given it a Ghoomar spin. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and other B-Town divas whose recent outings in shades of orange made us love the colour [View Pics]

J-Hope shares UNSEEN video of Jimin; ARMY gets editing

So, after Jungkook's Solo collaborative single with Charlie Puth Left and Right, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok dropped his solo album, a major solo activity by any of the BTS members in the last couple of weeks. Hobi also performed solo at a concert for the first time. Jimin aka Park Jimin had joined J-Hope to support him. And the video seems from the streets of Chicago, however, it hasn't been confirmed yet. The video is super cool and features Jimin dancing. There's a halo effect of Jimin's figure too. If Hobi has edited the video, we have to laud his editing skills.

Desi BTS ARMY makes Jimin groove on Deepika's Ghoomar

BTS members often make headlines in Hollywood News. Well, if J-Hope is impressing everyone with his editing skills, BTS ARMY is not far behind. Actually, they are quite ace at it. So, a Desi BTS ARMY added the music of 's song Ghoomar from Padmavaat co-starring and . The music and beats fit and sync well with Jimin's dance video. Y'all will know that Jimin is a smooth dancer. Who ever thought that Jimin will perform Ghoomar someday (just kidding)? Check out the video of Chimchim doing the Ghoomar below:

Jimin's solo content

There are no hints or details about Jimin aka Park Jimin's solo project details. However, it has been noted that Jimin stayed in the USA compared to J-Hope. ARMY has been wondering if his prolonged stay was for a schedule. His solo vlog was released a couple of weeks ago. He made bracelets all by himself in the vlog. Meanwhile, recently, Jimin topped the brand reputation list for 35 months, consecutively.