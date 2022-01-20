BTS: Did Jimin reward a polite and well-mannered ARMY fangirl with this special gesture?

BTS members are known for their kindness. However, it is a known fact that BTS cherishes its private time, and appreciates if fans do not barge into it. They get hardly any time for themselves, and their moments away from the camera are precious. It is also a rule in ARMY that true fans do not disturb or bother the boys in their private time. They want the boys to be happy. In the past, BTS members have faced harassment from obsessive stalking fans, and it is scary. Of late, BTS V thanked fans for pretending to not know him when he was in Hawaii. He said it made it easier for him to roam around the island with his folks. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jimin finds J-Hope's lookalike, Britney Spears calls sister 'selfish little brat' and more

A Korean entertainment website, My K-Pop News has done a throwback story about Jimin. It seems the septet had gone for a meal to a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2019-2020. All the boys RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, SUGA, J-Hope and V were there. A young lady had also gone to the place with a friend. She instantly recognized them and was thrilled beyond words. But knowing the ARMY rule, she and her friend sat down at a table in a distance and ate quickly. They were dying to greet them and take pics but refrained. But they had made eye contact with the group, and Jimin had seen them.

When she and her friend finished, they went to pay the bill. It seems the manager told her that someone had paid for their meal. When she asked him, he said that a particular person from a specific table did so. She realised it was Park Jimin. There is no doubt on how much BTS loves its ARMY. The girl and her friend were moved. They decided to wait outside the place to catch a final glimpse as the boys would walk out.

However, when they walked out, she could not control herself and screamed. As per the channel, Jungkook shook hands with her. She was thrilled to bits. BTS is now on a break. As we know, idol companies do not allow their stars to get clicked with fans. But many idols sign autographs. Jimin who is now in Busan apparently signed an autograph for a lady who was a friend of his relative. The septet will get back to work by end of January 2022.