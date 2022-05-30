BTS: Did Jungkook face sasaeng problem during latest US trip? ARMYs fume as details of his private schedule get leaked [Read Tweets]

BTS are now in the US for a meeting with the US President Joe Biden. Jungkook left a day earlier than the other members. It was said that he is going for some work and would join them later in Washington DC. It seems some fans who are termed sasaengs found that Jungkook is going to be in New York City before he heads to Washington DC. It was not mentioned in his official schedule that he is going to New York City. Some pictures and videos went viral on social media which were later deleted as ARMYs slammed them. Also Read - Naagin 6 Major Spoiler: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal starrer supernatural show to see 3 BIG TWISTS in June

It seems Jungkook was seen in New York airport dressed in black tee and pants. His picture looking at a baby is going viral. Jungkook has been a topic of discussion of late. He was seen at the Seoul Jazz Festival with Pink Sweat$. The TikTok video is now viral. A person wrote how she was surprised to realize that it was Jeon Jungkook who was sitting behind him with a friend. It seems he signed a few autographs for her friends who were ARMYs. This is what some ARMYs have posted on social media. Take a look....

Admin posted jungkook's NY arrived pic. But deleted soon after she relized that it's from a sasaeng. And apologized for her mistake. But some peoples overreacting and try to trying to put the blame only on her. — ????? (@btslegends1111) May 30, 2022

Do y’all not realize how fucking creepy it is to track someone’s flight. That’s stalking. Imagine is someone did that shit to you. This sort of behavior IS sasaeng behavior and y’all need to be far away from Jungkook and BTS. — gojo’s wife ? (@bangtansmxon) May 29, 2022

So some sasaeng somehow followed jungkook and posted pics of him without his permission — aquaristaa⁷? (@aquaristaaa_15) May 29, 2022

Noooooo the way JK looked at the baby I’m crying ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/JoFmThHZy5 — ⍨ (@moncheri_KV) May 28, 2022

i really don’t understand why can’t yall leave jungkook alone. how did you even find out about his trip to nyc when it was never disclosed that’s straight up sasaeng behavior y'all are creepy as fuck — lyn⁷ !! ☆jimin☆ (@antis0cialclub) May 29, 2022

The whole details of the matter are not yet known. BTS will be at the White House in the US to address the issue of Asian hate. While the news has been received favourably, some have mixed reviews. BTS comprising of RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V is the biggest boy band in the world.