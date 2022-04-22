BTS: Did Jungkook IGNORE Taehyung? ARMY clears Taebear's misunderstanding in the most adorable way

BTS members V and Jungkook are quite popular. They are known for their goofy charm, handsome looks and unique and powerful vocals. The two are the youngest in the BTS boy band and hence, naturally quite mischievous. Taekook's friendship and bond is also one of the most widely shipped bond on the net. However, did you know Jungkook once had to ignore Taehyung? In case you don't remember it now, it was for a Run BTS episode. Also Read - Akshay Kumar controversies: From pan masala brand ad to unzipping in public – 6 times Khiladi hit headlines for the wrong reasons

The incident is from Run BTS episode 10 where Jungkook was actually given a mission to ignore Taehyung. Yes, your read that right. However, V didn't get it and replied by saying that he (the Golden Maknae of BTS) always ignored him. Teehee, Taebear is such a dearie and a phabo. And now, years after the episode aired, BTS ARMY has brought back the memories. And ARMY is clearing out the Christmas Tree singer's misunderstanding by sharing pictures of Jungkook attentively looking at him. BTS ARMY is like Jungkook gives Taetae most of his attention. Check out the tweets here:

Remember when in a run bts, Jungkook's mission was to ignore taehyung and how taehyung reacted after knowing that ?? pic.twitter.com/tot2ExNYys — jazzie⁷ ?jk's wife | abi day ? (@jeonphorism) April 21, 2022

Pls someone tell him how much jungkook pays attention to him when he's not looking ?? pic.twitter.com/BcYjrNYQVm — jazzie⁷ ?jk's wife | abi day ? (@jeonphorism) April 21, 2022

Some one please tell tae.!! The amount of love & care jk has in his eys while starting at him.. no one has? pic.twitter.com/gnwcZKigLR — Pia? waiting for 10th June'22 (@ot7_stand_) April 21, 2022

Yea right Tae. You are right. And I am Princess Consuela banana Hammock ?? pic.twitter.com/YfozJjXX3z — ♡?? (@Anikatheonly) April 21, 2022

Oh yes, give Tae Tae more attention, please ? pic.twitter.com/rRtnJU9ZlQ — mimiyao (@mimiyao777) April 21, 2022

Baby, he gives you the most attention ? pic.twitter.com/w30XNxeqYR — ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ (@OrekiTokkie) April 22, 2022

Please tell taehyung jungkook gives him a lot attention even when he is not talking ?? — BTS ARMY (@bts__army_077) April 21, 2022

He literally looks at him like he hung the stars on sky what's he talking about sjsjsjsjsjs pic.twitter.com/aNshrczGpB — aaru JIMIN OST COMING ??⁷ ∞ (@vantes_minnie) April 21, 2022

When I saw that i was like boi are you blind...who's gonna tell him he literally look at you like u r the only thing which exists in the entire universe pic.twitter.com/6UUT4nBonl — sope is dope ? (@taetae_235) April 21, 2022

Talking about Run BTS, the last episode of the most-loved BTS centric show aired six months ago. BTS ARMY is badly missing Run BTS and take to Twitter handle to share moments from the previous episodes every Tuesdays. Meanwhile, recently Jungkook and Taehyung grabbed headlines for their camaraderie on stage at the PTD Las Vegas concert. Taehyung and Jungkook always show their playful side to the ARMYs when performing. It was indeed a treat for everyone who adore them. On the other hand, BTS members are coming up with a new album that will mark the beginning of a new era for them and for the BTS ARMY. BTS fans are eagerly looking forward to their new album which is dropping after almost two years.

In other news, BTS grabbed headlines for the military enlistment mandate. The decision about the same will be taken by April-end. BTS may also attend the BBMAs in the US which are happening in May.