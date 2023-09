BTS member Jeon Jungkook has made headlines after his smoking video went viral. Jungkook was in Los Angeles, California for some work related commitments. The Golden Maknae of BTS apparently went for a meal to Matsuhisa, which is a restaurant popular with celebrities of Los Angeles. There were many who said that Jungkook broke the smoking laws of the state of California. As we know, laws in US states about smoking and non-smoking zones differ. Jungkook was seen outside the game of the eatery smoking with a staff member. Some also highlighted that he threw the stub of the cigarette on the streets. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's lesser-known facts that every fan must know



Did BTS Jungkook really break the law?

Now, Koreaboo has put out some directives from Californian smoking laws that confirm that Jeon Jungkook did not smoke in a public space. It seems clients of private establishments like hotels/restaurants can smoke within 50 meters of the premises. Jungkook was very much within the permitted area. The statement of the Beverley Hills Current Smoking Regulations state describe "Permitted Smoking Areas" as 'At private smoker lounges (State law); in designated hotel/motel areas; within public right-of-way (sidewalks, streets, alleyways, etc.), only if actively travelling; moving vehicles without minors, single-family residences; designated smoking areas of private businesses and at outdoor public events.' It seems he disposed off the butt of the cigarette in the trash can outside and did not throw it on the ground.

Jeon Jungkook mobbed at Korean airport

Jeon Jungkook is now back in Korea. The young singer got mobbed quite badly at the Incheon Airport. It seems he was about to trip and fall. Of late, huge crowds manage to turn up at airports whenever BTS members are there. Fans gather in large numbers to see them. Take a look at the video of Jungkook being mobbed despite heavy security.

NO… this is not love. This is NOT OK. Jungkook was mobbed at the airport while returning from his overseas schedule. He tripped and almost fell. They just don’t f@ck!ng care about his safety and personal space! pic.twitter.com/3WgevJXe8N — GoldenJK4ever (@Thagurlsheart) September 9, 2023

Jungkook's Seven has topped charts for more than seven weeks. BTS members have had solo successful debuts along with the group songs. Jungkook's Dreamers and Seven are both hits. He might get a couple of Grammy nominations too.