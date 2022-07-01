BTS: Did Kim Taehyung make a cameo in J-Hope's More MV? ARMY gets into Sherlock mode [View Tweets] 

BTS' J-Hope aka Jun Hoseok dropped More from Jack in the Box earlier this morning. ARMYs believe Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has made a cameo appearance in the song and BTS ARMY got into Sherlock mode over the same.