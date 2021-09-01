BTS: Did you know birthday boy Jungkook's mom dreamt of gold and seven piglets before his birth?

It is BTS member Jungkook's birthday and ARMY across the globe has gone crazy. They are showering love on him and wishing him the happiest birthday ever. Hoardings have been put up in cities like Seoul, Mumbai, Kiev, Cairo and others for Jungkook and several stories about him are coming to fore. One such story is about his mother and her dreams before he was born. Also Read - BTS: This adorable fan art of Jungkook and RM on the former's birthday will make you go awww — view pic

In the past, Jungkook has revealed that his mother had two dreams before he was born. One was about rains and gold. In an interview with Focus News, he had said, "Rain started to fall in a village but the places that got touched by the raindrops turned into gold." Later, at BTS' 5th Muster [Magic Shop] event in Seoul, he had revealed his mom's second dream. It was about seven piglets feeding on their mother's milk. As he shared about this dream, Jimin jokingly asked him if that mother pig was CEO of former HYBE - Bang PD.

In Korea, these dreams ahead of a child's birth are considered to be of utmost importance. They are known as conception dreams and it is assumed that these dreams foretell the future of the baby. Well, one can easily connect these dreams and how Jungkook's life has shaped up. The star who is known as the Golden Maknae of BTS has managed to achieve great success at the age of 24 along with his band members and one can only foresee greater success for him in the future.

Meanwhile, just like his fans, Jungkook too is pretty excited for his birthday. Ahead of his special day, he shared a selfie on social media and asked his fans to send him lyrical messages.

We wish Jungkook a very happy birthday.