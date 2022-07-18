BTS aka Bangtan Boys' music is quite popular amongst the masses. Each of their songs since their debut has been crooned by millions of people across the globe. A lot of their songs have billions of views on YouTube which including IDOL, DNA, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, and MIC Drop to name a few. BTS, not just invests themselves in making music but they also have performances on almost all of their songs. A few of the popular songs have been covered as well. Dance crews and choreographers associated with BTS are also quite popular. And one such is Quick Style. Also Read - BTS: Here's how much Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and other Bangtan Boys earn with single post on Instagram

Quick Style choreographed for BTS?

Did you know the dance crew gaining fame in India for their performance on Kala Chashmah at one of the crew members' wedding, had previously choreographed for the Bangtan Boys too? Quick Style was formed in 2006 and has a fun story behind the name as well. Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan have a full-fledged crew of dance, Quick Style, which is currently a rage in India. They are based in Norway but have roots in Pakistan. Quick Style is said to have choreographed Boy With Luv and Blood Sweat & Tears. Also Read - Anushka Sen is a part of BTS ARMY; here's who is her favourite from the septet [EXCLUSIVE]

Who approached Quick Style?

Well, the main man himself, Bang PD aka Bang Sihyuk had approached the dance crew via an email, revealed Nasir. And he immediately called him up, five minutes after sending the email. And ever since, Quick Style has choreographed over 40 plus Korean songs. Also Read - BTS ARMY wants RM to collaborate with THESE 5 female pop stars ASAP

Advertisement

When jimin realize its Quick Crew. First thing he did was to hug us. They all are very humble and know how to show respect. Respect to BTS pic.twitter.com/pfuWl0RsxE — Quick Style (@TheQuickstyle) November 30, 2016

Meanwhile, BTS has taken a hiatus from their group activities. They are going to focus more on their solo work henceforth. For the unversed, Jungkook's solo collaboration with Charlie Puth, Left and Right is out. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok dropped his solo album, Jack In the Box on the 15th of July. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will be seen in the spin-off of In the Soop with his Wooga Squad members. The rest of the BTS members are working on their solos as well.