BTS: Did you know Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA had left Jimin embarrassed? Read deets

and Nick Jonas do not shy away from showing off their love for each other in public. Quite a few times they have left their fans gushing with their PDA. Be it on social media or on dinner dates, Priyanka and Nick appear to be deeply in love with each other. Well, their PDA once left BTS' Jimin blushing and embarrassed. At Billboard Music Award 2019, BTS members like RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga were captured enjoying Jonas Brothers performance and one moment left Jimin blushing.

It so happened that Jonas Brothers - Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas stepped into the crowd as a part of their performance. As Nick Jonas came across Priyanka Chopra who was dancing and cheering for the band, he quickly kissed her. Jimin was standing right opposite to Priyanka when Nick kissed her and it left him blushing hard. Smiling and blushing, he looked other side. The video went viral on social media in no time. Watch the video here:



It was recently that Nick Jonas had praised BTS over how they function. On The Morning Mashup hosted by SiriusXM, Nick Jonas had sited BTS' example whilst talking about how he is able to dabble in both, individual songs and as a band. He was quoted saying, "I actually look at BTS, for instance, and I went to one of their show, the Rose Bowl (in) California, a couple of years ago and it was cool to see them, you know, kind of doing their individual songs and then coming back as the group and doing their songs together. And then, you know, just that ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare."

