BTS: Did you know this BIG aspect that makes Jimin different from all the other Bangtan Boys?

The handsome hunk and multi-talented BTS member Jimin will be turning 26 tomorrow (October 13). The Indian ARMY has raised over Rs 1.65 lakh fund to donate towards a cause in honour of Jimin, Jungkook and RM and will donate to Habitat for Humanity India, a non-profit organisation that provides affordable shelter, sanitation and housing facilities to the needy people. While Jungkook and RM celebrated their birthdays on September 1 and 12, we are expecting a global celebration tomorrow on the occasion of Jimin's special day.

While the charismatic Jimin has won our hearts with his impeccable singing, dancing and song-writing skills, there is a big aspect of the handsome hunk, which sets him apart from all other other Bangtan Boys. Well, that unique thing is that he had the shortest trainee period among the other BTS members. While others trained for several months to polish their singing and dancing skills, Jimin's training period was only for a year. Talking to Rolling Stone, Jimin had said, "When I debuted, I had the shortest period of training. And I feel that I wasn't fully ready and confident when we debuted. I still have my shortcomings." He added, "I'm always moved by the fans who dedicate themselves — their time, their emotions, everything about themselves — to appreciating what I do and loving what I do."

In one of the video shared by a fan, we see Jimin saying, "My training period was only a year and the shortest out of all the members. I cried a lot, was exhausted, and thought of giving up frequently. But after debuting like this… It's so fun, amazing, like a dream."

