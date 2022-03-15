BTS is one of the most popular bands we have. They have fans across the globe. Even many celebs are BTS fans. is one of them. Now, in a recent AMA session on Instagram, she was asked about her favourite BTS song. She replied, “Pied Piper.” In a past interaction Disha had revealed that her favourite BTS member is V. When the BTS members joined Instagram last year, she was one of the first celebs to follow V. She also followed Jungkook. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage concert theatrical streaming in India proves to be a HUGE HIT; sees 90% occupancy across cities

On the professional front, Disha will be seen in films like Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and KTina. She finished shooting of Ek Villain Returns recently. The film also stars , , and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suti, it is slated to release on July 8, 2022. The actress as also completed the shooting of Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. It is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022. There’s no update on the KTina yet.

Disha is rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. Wishing the actor on his birthday on March 2, she wrote, “Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff.” Her post included a video of Tiger.