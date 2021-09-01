BTS's Permission To Dance has become quite popular. The song is being loved by the audience. The song had the message of hope and positivity during the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, which garnered immense love from the fans. The song is still dominating the charts across the globe. BTS has a massive fan following. Elton John is also one of the band's fan. His name was used in the opening verse of the band's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Permission to Dance. Now, he has reacted to this thing. In an interview on UK radio show The Official Big Top 40, John said he found it very flattering when he heard his name in the song. Also Read - When BTS members joked about buying 24 carat gold spoons on Jungkook's 18th birthday – watch fun video

He said, "It was so cool to be name-checked by someone like BTS. It does blow my mind but it's because I love new, young music. That's what inspires me. I love the old music, but the new music, when you hear something great by someone new, like Holly Humberstone or The Kid LAROI or someone like that, you just think 'God, I wish I could have done something like that when I was that young." Earlier, John decided to offer up his own, brief cover of the song. In a video that when viral on the internet, John can be seen singing along to the song's chorus. Talking about Permission To Dance, you would be surprise to know that the original lyrics of the song was more like a marriage proposal, which made it a love song.

The leader of BIG HIT MUSIC's A&R Team, Nicole Kim discussed with BTS and Ed Sheeran about altering the song to fit the message of hope during the pandemic, which resulted in the final output. Nicole said BTS "liked the track as it was, but the original lyrics were more like a marriage proposal—more personal, like a love song." He added, "In the process of consolidating and conveying the theme, and how other people translate it into the actual lyrics, if we use vague language, then the people hearing it have a completely different image in mind, so sometimes we offer a hypothetical storyline to be as specific as possible." BTS and Ed Sheeran collaborated for Permission To Dance.