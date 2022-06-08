BTS entered the billion club with earnings from three Permission To Dance concerts; find out the reported WHOPPING amount

Korean sensation BTS brought joy to millions with the Permission To Dance concerts held in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. As per a report in AllKPop.com, they have made USD 75 million from the same. This is indeed a staggering sum. We have heard how tickets sold out in minutes for the concerts in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. It is even more remarkable if you consider the fact that their performance at the Seoul Olympic Stadium was held at just 40 per cent capacity. They did not allow full capacity due to the spread of the pandemic in South Korea at that point. BTS boys RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope met US President Joe Biden at the White House of late. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp lives it up after winning his case, J-Hope is first Korean artist to achieve this feat and more

BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin had said that the firm is actually running into a loss with the PTD Seoul concert as it was not full capacity. However, they did it for their Korean fans lovingly called as K-ARMYs. But they had more people tuning in for the online concerts in crores. Well, they have made Rs 5.8 billion, which is huge. AllKPop said that 4, 58,000 people saw their performances which is behind Bad Bunny, Elton John and Genesis. But the others have done 35 concerts in comparison. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope becomes first Korean artist to have a solo stage at Lollapalooza Music Fest in Chicago; joins Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and more

Korean fans have praised the business plan of HYBE. A person commented that it was a great feat given only 15K people could attend in Seoul. In Las Vegas, they sold out four shows in Allegiant Stadium, the capacity of which is close to 70K people. The costs of a concert are also very high for BTS. People are now waiting for the World Tour announcement. BTS is coming out with Proof on June 10, 2022. It has three new tracks. The teaser of Yet To Come is out. Bangtan Boys will do a FESTA on their YouTube channel with special guests. People are speculating names right from Chris Martin to Silk Sonic who has come with them. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, BLACKPINK's Lisa’s pics go viral, Swara Bhasker supports Amber Heard