BTS' firm Big Hit Music has shared the sneak peek of RM aka Kim Namjoon's Folio which is a part of the series conceptualised by Jeon Jungkook. Given how the BTS frontman has been saying that his motto is to find a balance between a life of being RM, a member of BTS and global superstar, and Kim Namjoon, who likes to live a regular life with family and friends. From his love for a bicycle to books and art, the video encompasses everything. But fans are loving the opening shots where he walks in dressed in black. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - BTS: After huge uproar, Indian online teacher apologizes for threatening behaviour towards fans of the K-Pop band; ARMY say, 'Your words are not genuine'



RM is known for his love for arts as much as music. He spoke about how his dream is to create art that is as timeless as the paintings he sees in various galleries. BTS members love other creative fields like Taehyung is into photography, Jungkook likes film-making, Jimin's love for dance and theatres and so on. ARMY is loving these pics of BTS front-man RM aka Kim Namjoon... Also Read - BTS: RM being the father of Bangtan Boys is the most adorable thing ever; ARMY, here's an UNMISSABLE compilation video [WATCH]

KIM NAMJOON VOCÊ É ARTE pic.twitter.com/OBnl1sJE0D — ???? (@uhgoodjk) August 23, 2022

The one with nature will be my favoriteeeee ahhhh kim namjoon the man you are!! https://t.co/w4XWsvSwn0 — ♡´・ᴗ・`♡ (@chonsaxbts) August 23, 2022

Who is the coolest, warmest, most sophisticated but most beautiful person in the world?

Kim Namjoon. — Setu⁷(semi-ia)•Bad Desicions??? (@Bang_tanShine) August 23, 2022

KIM NAMJOON THE HOTTEST AND SUPER STUNNING EVER IM SO EXCITED FOR HIS PHOTO FOLIO ??❤️‍? #RM #Entirety pic.twitter.com/dLctsHeYSc — inang eira⁷ | STREAM AND VOTE ? (@7_Anpanmannn) August 23, 2022

BTS leader RM said in the teaser that it would look fake if he posed with a car for the series. He has opted for an electric bicycle instead. As we know, he does not have a driving license. BTS fans are also excited about his upcoming album, RM3 and his birthday in September. Also Read - BTS leader RM smouldering to Prabhas' Bad Boy from Saaho in this desi edit will make you call the fire brigade - watch video