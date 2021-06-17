BTS: Euphoria, Answer: Love Myself, Jamais Vu – 10 best songs of the K-Pop band to enjoy this monsoon

BTS has a massive fan following and people love listening to these songs every time. However, monsoon is a season which everyone loves and if we get to hear our favourite BTS songs it would be like a cherry on the cake. Hence, to enjoy this monsoon, we bring to you 10 best songs of BTS that will make your mood this monsoon. Take a look at the list here: Also Read - After Mouni Roy, Amrita Rao shares a groovy video on BTS' Dynamite proving that Indian celeb ARMY is rising

Jamais Vu

Well, this is our first choice for this monsoon. BTS have always given some amazing and refreshing songs and this is one of them. Also Read - Here's what BTS' Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope would do if they had a time machine

Mikrokosmos

This song will remind you that you are the star and you shine the brightest. Also, it will surely make you feel positive and happy. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15 to air for 6 months, Bharti Singh confirms the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Kakar to exit Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more

Magic Shop

The name of the song itself has 'magic' in it and hence the song will definitely be magical. The song will make your mood even better this monsoon.

Euphoria

Whoa! This is our most favourite song and we are sure this one is your favourite too!

Answer: Love Myself

Whenever you feel down, this is the best song to hear. This song is always the best be it any season or any time.

The Truth Untold

This might be heartbreaking but sometimes you also need such songs, isn't it?

Save Me

This is another hit that you would want to listen to, isn't it? BTS definitely never fails to impress.

Scenery

V's voice will leave you mesmerised. Monsoon will get better with this song.

Boy With Luv

Boy With Luv can never be missed out. Their dance moves will make you get up and groove.

Fake Love

Last but not the least, Fake Love is a perfect choice. Their powerful performance in the song will make you fall in love with the K-pop band.

So, enjoy these amazing songs by everyone's favourite BTS!