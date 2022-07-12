BTS fan Rashmika Mandanna says Permission To Dance is from Proof album; desi ARMY trolls her, 'Thodi Si Research Kar Liya Karo'

BTS has a few fans in Indian celebs. One of them is Rashmika Mandanna. She is quite into K-Pop being a stan of Blackpink as well. As we know, BTS Proof is one of the best selling albums of 2022. Big Hit Music has also promoted the album on various platforms and some Indian celebs are part of it too. Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Tejasswi Prakash are some of the names. Rashmika Mandanna has posted a promotional video for Spotify on her social media handle including Instagram. We can see that she is dressed for the occasion in a lilac coloured outfit. But in the video she names Permission To Dance as her favourite track from BTS Proof. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and more – Reel and Real-life TV jodis who ruled the first half of 2022

As every BTS fan knows, Permission To Dance was one of their singles that came out in 2021. The song was a collab with Ed Sheeran. The number was made to cheer up people post the pandemic. Desi BTS fans told Rashmika Mandanna that she could have researched better. Take a look...

Non oomf fav song from “proof” is “permission to dance” ?? pic.twitter.com/XvWwga9lD0 — BTS⁷ (@republicoflndia) July 12, 2022

I didn't know PTD was in Proof? — Pausali⁷ᴹᵒʳᵉ?ʲᵃᶜᵏ ᶦⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒˣ (@_bts_lovergirl) July 12, 2022

Bro I literally went to check what the hell was I listening to, cause I don't have PTD in the proof??? is it there for anyone? Gosh I thought I left a song from streaming ??? — lémön - I WANT THE CD, I WANT THE CD PLAYER (@TanniesMelody) July 12, 2022

I rechecked the tracklist ???? — bee⁷ in the box?with Arson and More bitchesss (@IGotCrabs4U) July 12, 2022

At least choose a song from the album. Is it so hard to open Spotify???? pic.twitter.com/PC4fN3BIVj — sHades⁷ in the box? | ia asfck (@_parkshady_) July 12, 2022

Adhi fake fan ani Naku first time eh telisindhi andhuke oka post like cheya dhanivi,

MaheshBabu Mahesh Babu anindhi malli Prabhas Prabhas anindhi ippudu BTS BTS antundhi ? — JayanTH (@JayanthKriti) July 12, 2022

Shut up !! She's listening to it for the "fourth" time so she knows better !! pic.twitter.com/SwjlwPl6jD — Sanaya (@__sanayaa) July 12, 2022

Are Bhai jhoot bolne se Pehle thodi si toh research kar liya Karo, Taki baad me Beizzati na ho ? pic.twitter.com/DcmtBNOunS — himi ً⁷ (@jintinysmile) July 12, 2022

If you can open spotify or just search the word proof before you give such kind of interview. Babe. Plss . There is no PTD IN PROOFFF. ????

listen to RUN BTS or YET TO COME ????

DISAPPOINTED — Minnie⁷ ? (@ponoLeou) July 12, 2022

Given it is a paid video, it looks like she was handed over a script. Rashmika Mandanna's love for BTS has been there since a long time. She names ON, Butter and Blood Sweat and Tears as her faves. But we so wish someone had told her about the songs from Proof!