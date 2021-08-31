BTS: Fan shares throwback pics of Jungkook wiping his tears after his first birthday celebration with his hyungs in 2011

BTS' Jeon Jungkook will turn 24 tomorrow. He has already given a treat to his fans by coming on Weverse. Fans were rather surprised as he hardly comes on the platform. After a VLive where he did a mini concert dressed in pyjamas, this was a surprise for fans. BTS fans all over are gearing up for his birthday tomorrow. In the middle of all this, a fan shared pics from Jungkook's first birthday with his hyungs in 2011. As we know, he had impressed many entertainment companies with his talents as a young teen but he chose Big Hit as he was a fanboy of RM (and he's still his biggest fan!). In the picture, we can see them holding a cake and Jungkook is wiping his tears. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook's meme-worthy expressions are PURE GOLD and will make you go ROFL – view pics

Jungkook started living with the other members at the dorm when he was a little younger than 15. It was a very tender age but Jungkook was clear about the dreams he wanted to pursue in life. Like everyone else, he has spoken about how living away from home was a daunting experience. We can understand how emotional he must have been seeing his elder hyungs plan something special for his birthday.

The celebration plans for Jungkook's birthday are rather elaborate. There are full page ads in magazines like Elle, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Harper's Bazaar while a fan club in the Philippines has planned a solar project for the same. Plus, people will make donations in his name and honour. Jungkook the golden maknae of the group is known for his solo songs like Still With You and Euphoria. Critics and the K-Pop industry hails him as one of the best talents around. The above pictures shows much he loves his hyungs. We know that Jin looked after him like a baby when he was young.