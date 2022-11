BTS ARMY is one helluva massive ARMY with a writer in each one of them all ready with their fan fics. Well, BTS AU is quite popular online and especially between biased shippers. And we came across some BTS ARMYs going crazy mad over one of the fan fiction that was written in 2018. What would be so special about the BTS fan fiction written in 2018? There seems to be a mention of hiatus in 2022! Yes, you read that right! Someone predicted BTS alleged 'hiatus' (read breaking from back-to-back activities) in 2018 and it has all come true.

BTS ARMY predicted BTS hiatus in 2018 fan fiction?

This BTS fan fiction is going viral in Hollywood News right now. So someone wrote a Taekook fan fiction. And it includes the details of the 2020 album and the massive success of BTS. Thereafter, the BTS fan fiction also talks about the concerts and how they are tired after working nonstop and very hard for 9 years. The BTS AU is quite shocking as it was written in 2018 while talking about 2020 and 2022.

Check out BTS AU fan fiction written in 2018 here:

THIS AU IS GIVING ME GOOSEBUMPS LITERALLY WTF??? ITS SO DETAILED?! FROM THE 2020 ALBUM TO THE HIATUS?? pic.twitter.com/17N2ME5pL5 — tay(tae) not taylor swift⁷. (@kimgayism) November 4, 2022

ARMY bowled over with the fan fiction

The predictions have left the BTS ARMY in a tizzy. They are especially going bonkers over the bang-on prediction of a break from activities. Some of the ARMYs are wondering who is this time travelling fan fiction writer while some wonder if it's Suga aka Min Yoongi. Check out BTS ARMY's reaction to the BTS AU fan fiction here:

Talking about the break from constant group activities, the BTS members will now be focussing a lot more on their solo careers. It does not mean that the band has disbanded. In mid-October, Big Hit Music announced that the BTS members will be going forward with their military enlistment starting with Kim Seokjin aka Jin.