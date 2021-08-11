BTS: Fans congratulate J-Hope for becoming the FIRST Korean soloist to achieve THIS feat on Spotify — read tweets

BTS' lead dancer Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope has set a new record as a solo artiste. We know that he can set the stage on fire, but his first mixtape Hope World is also a huge success. He has become the first Korean soloist to have more than 8 songs that have crossed 50 million streams on Spotify. He is also at top of the table with 6.9 million followers on the streaming platform. His solo songs Airplane, Hangsang, Blue Side (Outro), Gwangju and others have got love from millions. J-Hope is part of the rapline of BTS i.e. RM and SUGA but his style of rapping is quite different. Fans love his flowy and slightly raspy voice. RM also created a huge record some days back when 56 of his songs crossed 100 million streams on Spotify. He is just 26! Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V describes his 'ideal woman', Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is till in love with him and more
Jung Hoseok/J-Hope is known for his swag, charisma and moves during the stage performances of the group. His Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G is also a hit. Now, fans are waiting for his new mixtape. He has revealed that he is working on some songs. Today, fans are trending congratulatory messages for the Daydream singer. Here is a look at the love on social media. Also Read - From J-Hope's latest hobby to BTS members sleeping in underwear: Interesting facts about the Bangtan Boys that you must know
BTS' sunshine J-Hope was known all over South Korea for his dancing prowess before he was taken as part of the group. He learnt singing literally from scratch. The dancer-singer-choreographer did a VLive recently where he kept fans engaged for over an hour. BTS' Butter is still stable on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. Also Read - BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi's dolls are so realistic they'll make your jaw drop to the floor – view pics
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.