Indians are swelling with pride as the new Miss Universe 2021 is our very own Chandigarh ki kudi, Harnaaz Sandhu. The 21-year-old took the first place beating Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay. Now, her winning speech has warmed the hearts of BTS fans, especially ones from India. Harnaaz Sandhu said, "Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that is happening worldwide. Know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful....Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. I believe in myself that's why I'm standing here today." Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung reveals an interesting anecdote involving his dad in Hawaii and it's relatable AF
Fans said that her speech immediately reminded them of what RM aka Kim Namjoon said in the UN at 2018. His Speak Yourself is hailed as one of the most iconic ones in recent times. RM said that his life changed after he decided to follow his heart and shut out the noise made by the outside world on what should be perfect for him. In fact, in the Class of 2020 video made by BTS, J-Hope had said that one has to be the leader of one's life to truly realise his or her potential. Take a look at the reactions on Twitter... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Edited video of BTS boys grooving on Tip Tip Barsa Paani surfaces, Parasite actor Park So Dam undergoes surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid and more
People also pointed out that she has used the piano version of Save Me in one of her Insta reels. Well, many young people in India are BTS fans even in towns like Chandigarh, so such assumptions might not be totally off the mark. Also Read - BTS X Tip Tip Barsa Paani: Bangtan Boys' swag on Katrina Kaif's song is on point in this ARMY edit – watch FUN video
