Indians are swelling with pride as the new Miss Universe 2021 is our very own Chandigarh ki kudi, Harnaaz Sandhu. The 21-year-old took the first place beating Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay. Now, her winning speech has warmed the hearts of BTS fans, especially ones from India. Harnaaz Sandhu said, "Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that is happening worldwide. Know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful....Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. I believe in myself that's why I'm standing here today."

Fans said that her speech immediately reminded them of what RM aka Kim Namjoon said in the UN at 2018. His Speak Yourself is hailed as one of the most iconic ones in recent times. RM said that his life changed after he decided to follow his heart and shut out the noise made by the outside world on what should be perfect for him. In fact, in the Class of 2020 video made by BTS, J-Hope had said that one has to be the leader of one's life to truly realise his or her potential. Take a look at the reactions on Twitter...

Miss India Kim Namjoon

?

Speak Yourself pic.twitter.com/b8Uy4q0YjY — Athena⁷ ✨ (@seokjeng02) December 13, 2021

She also said you are the leader of your own life , that was Hobi’s commencement speech of 2020 pic.twitter.com/YsAOMkchsV — Saumya⁷?GIRL OF MY DREAMS? (@theworldofSR) December 13, 2021

When I first saw the video of her speech I was speechless and only BTS came to mind.....I really love the way she spoke for the youth like us today..... I'm crying emotional. pic.twitter.com/0IPHGA5OHi — Kookie is tasty ? (@BangtanRatna) December 13, 2021

First thing I thought after listening to her was is she an ARMY?? — ??? ??????⁷ | ??? ◡̈ (@btsolilacs) December 13, 2021

That’s a combo of Selena, RM and Hobi! — moonchild97 (@moonchild9710) December 13, 2021

People also pointed out that she has used the piano version of Save Me in one of her Insta reels. Well, many young people in India are BTS fans even in towns like Chandigarh, so such assumptions might not be totally off the mark.