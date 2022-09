BLACKPINK and BTS make for two biggest K-pop bands. While the boy band BTS is a favourite of all, girl band BLACKPINK is climbing the ladder of success as swiftly as possible. But recently, the two bands were clubbed when rumours of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Kim Taehyung being a couple hit headlines. Rumours had it that Kim Taehyung aka V and Jennie are dating and further some private pictures were also leaked online adding fuel to the fire. Now, BTS fans aka ARMY and BLACKPINK fans aka BLINKS are furious as the privacy of their favourite stars was invaded. Also Read - Happy Jungkook Day: BTS' maknae finally does the customary birthday VLive; Jin-Jimin make special appearances

BLINKS and ARMY are furious

On social media, Jennie and Kim Taehyung are trending for the same reason. Fans are stating it is not cool to hack anyone's account and make their pictures public. Even icloud is trending as Jennie's account has been hacked. All the Jennie fans are hoping that she has a strong support system to go through this tough time. Seriously, these two K-pop bands have the best fandom ever. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid hook-up rumours, ‘September Husband’ trends on BTS’ Jungkook’s birthday and more

I do not give one fuck whether jennie and taehyung are dating or not cuz its THEIR right. What I am mad about is their privacy being invaded, Jennie being stalked and having her address leaked, her ig and now Icloud hacked too. Y'all need to respect their privacy please — Ash⁷ (@SoTired0fThis) September 2, 2022

jennie had her photography ig account hacked, her icloud leaked, her address exposed and she’s been stalked by 4 grown ass men for 3 years. WHEN WILL Y’ALL LEAVE HER TF ALONE??? — ً (@firejennie) September 2, 2022

literally jennie and taehyung dating is the least worries no one should care anymore but jennie’s icloud getting hacked and their privacy being invaded now that’s the biggest concern — jennierubyjane (@donna077dmr) September 2, 2022

Well, it is indeed not cool to hack anyone's account. We can feel the sentiments of BLINKS and ARMY. Stay strong Jennie and V. Also Read - Happy Jungkook Day: Here's what Kim Taehyung, Jimin and other Bangtan Boys felt about their Golden Maknae