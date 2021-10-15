ust yesterday, the reports of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's dating rumours broke out a couple of days ago. It surfaced after he was spotted at an exhibition in Seoul, South Korea. Several K-media reported that he was snapped with the daughter of a business magnate, President of Paradise Group, Phillip Jeon. However, HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) had refuted the rumours saying that Taehyung and the chairman are just acquaintances. And it seems last night, BTS V had seemingly hit back at the false dating rumours in his own way. He took to his Weverse handle and posted a note. "It's pathetic Wanna sing UGH!" he posted with a vomiting emoticon. Now, ARMY has linked this to the dating rumours that spread recently. Check out V's post on Weverse here: Also Read - OMG! Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung DATING this business magnate's daughter? Here's all we know

It seems Taehyung also shared another post (seems like he deleted it later) on Weverse. In it, he said, "Today's dream is to shoot poison at the back of their necks. Be careful of your back neck. Softly," read the translation of the now-deleted post. Check it out here:

Not just the Bangtan Boys or their management company, even the BTS ARMY is fiercely protective about BTS. They have hailed V's post on Weverse and have joined him in support. They have hailed him for seemingly reacting to his dating rumours in such a strong manner. BTS ARMY is furious that K-media has been invading BTS members' privacy every single time. BTS V had been attending the exhibition in a private capacity. It was not his work schedule and HYBE and the boys are very cautious about their right to privacy. Check out ARMY's support to Taehyung here:

from "i left a purple balloon in your dreams, go and look for it ! ☺" to "pathetic, i want to sing UGH ? in my dreams tonight, i'll shoot poisoned needle on their back necks. please watch out. puk puk ??" real quick ?? brutal taehyung ??@BTS_twt #V #BTS #BTSARMY — ･ﾟ: * chae⁷⁺¹⁺⁴ *:･ﾟ (@chaelovesBuffTS) October 14, 2021

"KIM TAEHYUNG" ! Not a man to be messed around!!

He went I don't give a UGh really fast?

Goshh the power thiss man holds!!#v #BTS #KimTaehyung — Bariot? (@Astha_biswas121) October 14, 2021

"pathetic. i want to sing UGH ?" and "in tonight's dream i'll shoot poisoned needle on their back necks. please watch your back neck. puk puk ??" THIS IS FOR THE 'ARMY' WHO TOOK PHOTOS OF HIM DURING HIS PRIVATE SCHEDULE WITHOUT HIS CONSENT,@BTS_twt #V #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/mWFBw6dDJw — ･ﾟ: * chae⁷⁺¹⁺⁴ *:･ﾟ (@chaelovesBuffTS) October 14, 2021

I think V wanna sing these parts of UGH cz of his dating rumor "The truths may become false, the lies may become true

In this place, everyone becomes someone with perfect ethics

And perfect judgment, that's funny"#TAEHYUNG#TaehyungProtectionFromHybe#BTS#BTSV Let him live plz — BTS_BlessingForLife (@BTS_Blessing4Me) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the first episode of BTS In the Soop 2 is releasing today in a couple of hours. ARMY is excited about the same.