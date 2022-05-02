BTS fans in Asia cannot contain their excitement as even Pakistan is rumoured to have its FIRST ever concert

BTS is a global phenomenon and fans are waiting for them to announce tour dates for their world tour. In May, fans will get a final idea on what is going to happen to their military service. As per Korean rules, Jin has to enlist by the end of 2022. So, a world tour with Kim Seokjin is what everyone is hoping and praying for. As we know, there is a rumour that they will tour 30 plus nations for their world tour. From multiple cities in the US to 10 countries in Asia, everyone is hoping that their nation is on the list. Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's look from That That leaves ARMY head over heels; 'I can't handle this', say thirsty fans

BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V are hugely popular in Asia. The countries that are almost reportedly confirmed are Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Singapore and maybe China. There are slots left for four other countries. It seems it will be decided on a number of factors. Given the kind of streaming done from India, fans are hoping that India makes it to the list. Now, even the name of Pakistan has come up. Check out this video below...

This is a real surprise. The fan base of BTS in Pakistan is growing by the day. We saw birthday ads for Jimin, V and Jin at various cities like Karachi and Multan. Seeing this video, Indian BTS fans got excited for fellow ARMYs. A person wrote, "What if Bangladesh and Pakistan kabhi india se alag hi na hua hote? To aaj india me BTS ka ek bohot bda fanbase hota," while another one commented, "Chalo hamari country to he iss list me vo bhi badi baat he hamare liye." However, let us tell you that these are all speculations till the time BTS itself or Big Hit Music puts out that schedule.

The boys will be collaborating with Snoop Dog as confirmed by the legend himself. Plus, there is a new album and solo mixtapes.