BTS: ARMY trends 'Congratulations Jimin' as the handsome hunk achieves THIS big milestone

BTS member and multi-talented personality, Jimin, who enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe, is once again trending on social media for a good reason. The crooner and dancer has topped the brand reputation ranking for individual boy group members for 33 consecutive months and his fans and ARMY are celebrating this record by trending Congratulations Jimin on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Jimin and Jin's playfulness during the shooting of Butter will make ARMY go 'Aek' – watch here
Meanwhile, ARMY is eagerly waiting for the new track from Bangtan Boys. Here's a big CONGRATULATIONS to Jimin for this great record. Also Read - K-pop band BTS announces its virtual concert of 2021 'Permission To Dance on Stage' and ARMY is jumping out of joy
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.