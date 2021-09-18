BTS: ARMY trends 'Congratulations Jimin' as the handsome hunk achieves THIS big milestone

BTS member and multi-talented personality, Jimin, who enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe, is once again trending on social media for a good reason. The crooner and dancer has topped the brand reputation ranking for individual boy group members for 33 consecutive months and his fans and ARMY are celebrating this record by trending Congratulations Jimin on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Jimin and Jin's playfulness during the shooting of Butter will make ARMY go 'Aek' – watch here

park jimin only idol to rank #1 for 33 consecutive months and 35 times overall ? congratulations jimin #우리지민또1위했네 #JIMIN33개월연속브평1위 pic.twitter.com/ZabL8YEbMZ — jion⁷ (@milkytaete) September 18, 2021

Congratulations #JIMIN for topping brand reputation ranking for individual boy group members for 33 consecutive months! @BTS_twt

sooo proud of youu loveeee <33#우리지민또1위했네 #JIMIN33개월연속브평1위 pic.twitter.com/Se4KagdeVa — riney.y⁷⟭⟬ (@jweminie) September 18, 2021

Jimin topped the brand reputation ranking of individual boy group members for September 2021.

jimin topped the brand reputation ranking on individual boy group member on september 2021 CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN pic.twitter.com/Oz8MmmKfFQ — kapee (@googiethingss) September 18, 2021

Once again

congratulations jimin peringkat 1 individual boygroup member brand reputation ?? pic.twitter.com/tdlW7xYwLD — na ? (@tikaanaaa) September 18, 2021

Congratulations Jimin ?

Congratulations Jimin#우리지민또1위했네 pic.twitter.com/XhV1OXlAfM — Taetae's gf ? (@btsxcafe) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, ARMY is eagerly waiting for the new track from Bangtan Boys. Here's a big CONGRATULATIONS to Jimin for this great record.